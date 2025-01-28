Aphantasia: Inside The Brains Of People Who Have No Mind’s Eye

Did you know some people can’t see images in their minds? It’s a real issue—and it has a name: aphantasia.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Aphantasia is when your brain doesn’t form or use mental images as part of your thinking or imagination. Experts don’t define aphantasia as a medical condition, disorder, or disability. Instead, it’s a characteristic, much like which hand you naturally use to write.”

So… basically, those with aphantasia can’t visualize images in their mind. As a fiction writer, I can’t even imagine (pun intended).

However, a new study suggests that even though they can’t see actual pictures in their minds, they can still access “imageless imagery”—whatever that means.

People With Aphantasia Can’t See Images In Their Mind Due to Different Wiring in Their Brain

Basically, their brains attempt to generate images—and their primary visual cortexes even light up in the same way as people without aphantasia. But something just ain’t computing.

“Activity in the early visual cortex is thought to tightly couple with conscious experience, including feedback-driven mental imagery. However, in aphantasia (a complete lack of visual imagery), the state of mental imagery, what takes its place, or how any activity relates to qualia remains unknown,” the report reads.

Study co-author Joel Pearson, a professor of psychology at the University of New South Wales in Australia, told Live Science that this research suggests the signal “warps or stretches” during this phase.

“We don’t know yet, from these data, how it’s different, but we know that it’s different enough,” he said.

He did note, however, that those with aphantasia showed slightly weaker brain activity when attempting to perceive an image, suggesting a “different level of processing—or type of processing—in that group.”

Not only that, but it appears as though people with aphantasia might also have “different wiring in the brain,” Pearson said.

The study found that “normal” pattern processing occurs from the right field to the left side of the brain and vice versa. However, this is the opposite in those with aphantasia.