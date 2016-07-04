Stream Aphex Twin’s Cerebrally Funky New ‘Cheetah’ EP in Full

Beloved electronic experimentalist, Aphex Twin, premiered his forthcoming Cheetah EP yesterday on BBC Radio 6, blessing the airwaves with a fresh dose of his signature, cerebrally funky beats. The debut came just a little over an hour into a full two-hour special dedicated to his music hosted by station DJ Tom Robinson. You can hear the entire record now by heading to the BBC’s website and jumping to 01:00:10 of the archived episode.

Back in 2014, Richard D. James announced his comeback LP Syro with blimps and spray-painted logos. He revived his cheeky promotional tendencies for Cheetah, mailing flyers to record stores advising potential customers to “read the owners manual carefully before attempting to operate the Cheetah EP.”

The EP will officially be out this Friday, July 8 on Warp Records, re-watch the music video for “CIRKLON3 [ Колхозная mix ]” here.

