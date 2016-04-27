Aphex Twin Is the Best Way to Fuel Your ‘Game of Thrones’ Fever

Yes, you read that correctly, and yes, we know what you’re thinking: Aphex Twin and Game of Thrones, huh? What possibly can the IDM and ambient techno godfather have to do with the Middle Ages-ish series? If you’re wondering if Richard D. James joined the likes of trance demi-god Armin van Buuren to make a Game of Thrones remix, the answer is a resounding no. Instead however, if you go to www.spotify-gameofthrones.com then you can find out which character from the show matches your taste in music, which is where Mr. Aphex enters the equation. Obviously as a reader of THUMP, you’re a Varys (AKA the Master of Whisperers)—for fans of emo or classic dad-rock fall more into the Ned Stark realm, and that’s not you! As you can see in the image below, Varys’ personal playlist includes not one, but two, Aphex bangers, and if we had to guess he’s probably a fan himself. Look at that robe he’s wearing—so IDM, man.

Perhaps this is just a pretty desperate attempt to find a link between the world’s most trending TV show and dance music’s most esoteric figurehead, but hey, we don’t get many chances to do so, so we’re going to run with it. At least until one of the artist’s, iconic disfigured grins show up in the Hall of Faces, that is.