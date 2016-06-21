A 12-Year-Old Directed Aphex Twin’s First Music Video in 17 Years

In early June, Aphex Twin announced his new EP, Cheetah (due out July 8 via Warp Records). In typical fashion, Richard D. James released some puckish product information that reads, in part, “The Aphex Twin Cheetah EP uses digital sound generation techniques combined with wave sequencing technology to bring you sounds with movement and depth rarely found on records today… To assure you that your Cheetah EP will give you many years of enjoyment, please be sure to read the owners manual carefully before attempting to operate the Cheetah EP.”

The Cornish creator today upped the ante with a video for the single “Cirklon3 [ Колхозная mix ]”. In keeping with the electronic music master’s antics, James enlisted a 12-year old boy named Ryan Wyer, of Rush, County Dublin to direct the video. And it shows—with Wyer and his friends and family dancing around, often in warped RDJ masks.

A quick glance at Wyer’s YouTube channel (epic1:40d Gaming) yields various uploads of gaming videos, but he is also apparently quite the Aphex fan, with appropriate video titles such as “Children Hypnotized Satan” and “Peppa Pig listens to Aphex Twin.” Sounds about right.

