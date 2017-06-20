Aphex Twin’s New Single Is Already Selling for $600 on Discogs

Aphex Twin recently released his third surprise 12″ in a row. Like December’s Houston, TX 12.17.16 and June’s London 03.06.17, his new single 3 GERALD REMIX / 24 TSIM 2 is only available for direct purchase in one location. It can be bought at Technical Equipment Supply in Ypsilanti, Michigan, although one copy has already made it to Discogs with a price tag of $600.

The elusive producer’s last two limited edition singles were only available at music festivals where Aphex performed: Houston’s Day for Night for the first, and London’s Field Day for the second.

“3 GERALD REMIX” and “24 TSIM 2” were originally released in 2015 as part of the artist’s massive SoundCloud dump, which saw him share over 170 unreleased or previously hard-to-find tracks. Technical Equipment Supply is run by house and techno producer Todd Osborn.

In addition to releasing an exclusive record at Field Day, Aphex also partnered with London radio station NTS to live-stream his performance.

On June 5, the massively influential musician launched a mysterious countdown on his website that’s set to expire on July 6, leading fans to speculate about the possibility of a new release.

