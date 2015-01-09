Aphex Twin to Release Even Newer Album This Month

…He cares because we do. Aphex Twin said he’d be “kicked into gear” back in August, and following the release of Syro, his first album in 13 years, seems to be making due on his promises. Earlier this morning, the artist announced Computer Controlled Acoustic Instruments Pt2 on Twitter, sharing with it cover art, a tracklist, and the rapidly approaching release date of January 23, 2015. Following his November release of over 20 recordings made on a modular synth (which has since been taken down), and a hyper-successful Kickstarter campaign for legendary unreleased album Caustic Window, it already seems like 2015 will be a year of plenty from the artist also known as Richard David James. Who knows? He may already have music available on the deep web.

Computer Controlled Acoustic Instruments Pt2 will be available on Warp Records on January 23, 2015. Click here to preorder the album via Bleep.

