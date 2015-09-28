Apparently, Claire Danes Goes to Berghain

Claire Danes has won several Golden Globes and Emmys for her role as a CIA analyst in the series Homeland, but on a recent appearance on Ellen, she decided to plug something completely different. In an interview, she told Ellen with radiant eyes of Sunday afternoons at Berghain, which she did not have to wait in line for (or pay someone a €100 bribe to get into) thanks to some friend who knows the owner. Although Danes did not mention the new Berghain trend of dancing completely naked while eating delicious vanilla ice cream, she explained that good techno does not sound like the cheesy Dance Dance Revolution-style track that Ellen’s team decided to put on.

Thank you Claire. For that, we love you.

