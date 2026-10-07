Apparently, Olivia Rodrigo Is the Owner of the Dress Featured on One of the Most Iconic Album Covers of 2003

It’s no secret that pop star Olivia Rodrigo is a superfan of The White Stripes. She has said so many times over the years. On November 8, 2025, Rodrigo helped honor The White Stripes at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ahead of Iggy Pop’s ceremonial speech, Rodrigo performed The White Stripes song “We’re Going To Be Friends”.

That night, Rodrigo called The White Stripes her “favorite band of all time, hands down.” She also posted to Instagram, “I had a White Stripes fan account when I was 13 [less than a decade ago terrifyingly], and last night I got to help induct them into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! What a surreal honour to sing one of their beautiful songs with the wildly talented Feist and celebrate music that means so much to me. Thank you Jack and Meg for being the best band ever!”

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Though drummer Meg White didn’t attend the ceremony, Jack accepted the induction. In 2023, Rodrigo spoke with Elle about her love for Meg White and her favorite song, “The Hardest Button To Button”. “Meg’s drums really shine on that one, and from there I dove into all their other incredible albums and became a massive fan.” She went on to say, “Meg’s drumming and The White Stripes in general provided a huge lesson to me on the value of simplicity in music. They taught me that a truly great song doesn’t need to have crazy production or layers of sound. It just needs to move you.”

Rodgrio Doubles Down on Her Fandom With a Purchase

During an interview for Olivia Rodgrio’s cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Queen of sad” revealed that she has purchased Meg White’s dress from the band’s 2003 album cover. On the Elephant album cover, Meg sits alongside Jack, wearing a white dress. This dress went to auction at the end of May 2026, originally estimated between $4,000 and $6,000. Rodrigo outbid others, buying the dress for $25,000.

She also revealed that she nearly wore the dress to her Daisy Chain Fields festival at the end of August in Great Park in Irvine, California. Rodrigo abandoned this plan, as it was “too f**king hot,” adding, “Maybe if I do Daisy Chain in the winter, I can wear it.”

The Daisy Chain Fields Festival premiered on August 29, 2026, inspired by the Lilith Fair Festivals of the 1990s. Started by Olivia Rodrigo, the festival features all-female or female-fronted groups. Those who performed during the inaugural year included Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Bikini Kill, Garbage, Sarah McLachlan, Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, and more.

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