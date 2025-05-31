Apple’s Best Headphones, the AirPods Max, Are $69 Off

Think or say “AirPods,” and you probably envision the white earbuds that Apple made so famous, even most of the knockoffs mimic their truncated toothbrush-in-the-ear-canal looks. And they’re a very good option for earbuds. Those AirPods Pro 2s that are always on “sale?” Very nice, indeed.

But what if you like Apple’s slick integration with other Apple devices, but you want more listening time between charges, more noise cancellation to block out the ambient sounds around you, and even more powerful speakers?

Then you’re looking at the AirPods Max, Apple’s over-the-ear headphones and their flagship AirPods product. Normally clocking in at $549, they’re $69 right now. That is, if you choose the right color.

some colors are on a better sale

There are five available colors, but not all of them are on the full sale at the moment. At both Walmart and Amazon, orange costs $20 more than the rest and is on sale for $500. Also, on Amazon purple is selling for the same $500, although it gets the full discount to $480 at Walmart. The remaining colors—blue, midnight (black), and starlight (a creamy beige)—are $480 at both retailers, for the full $69 off.

You can listen to lossless audio on AirPods Max now, too, thanks to a free software update that came along with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4, although you can’t use the AirPods Max wirelessly for lossless audio support. You have to connect them via a USB-C cable to whatever device is playing the music.

Apple Music, Tidal, and Deezer offer hi-fidelity, lossless tiers, and Spotify is rumored to be finally launching theirs this year. Now you might finally have an excuse to upgrade your streaming subscription to one of those high-fidelity options with the lossless audio.