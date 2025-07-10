Apple’s AirPods Max Are Under $400 With Walmart’s Anti-Prime Day Sale

Who’d have thought back a couple of decades ago that the day would come when Walmart would be seen as the challenger to any other company? Now that Amazon is a monolith and runs its own, personal version of Black Friday (Prime Day), Walmart is trying to stick its finger in Amazon’s eye wherever it can.

And here we are, with Walmart showing up Amazon to the tune of $30 right smack dab in the middle of Prime Day. Even though the deal on the AirPods Max at Amazon for $430 is the best price it’s ever been on Amazon, the prize for best deal during Prime Day goes to Walmart for $400, the best price I’ve ever seen anywhere. By a lot.

Starlight (a sort of beige), light purple, and the silvery blue are still available at Walmart, but the other three colors are out of stock. It seems people have noticed that this sort of deal on the AirPods Max hasn’t been seen before and are snapping them up.

If you want orange or Midnight (flat black), then you’re gonna have to suck it up and pay the $30 penalty by ordering them from Amazon, which has all five available colors in stock.

The over-the-ear AirPods Max come with active noise cancellation (ANC), which uses software to detect and then cancel out incoming sound waves. Those are the layman’s terms for a complicated piece of engineering.

You can turn ANC off to preserve battery life. There’s also a transparency mode that amplifies ambient noises slightly, so you can still hear ambient noises around you while you listen to your music or audiobook.

The AirPods Max can play up to 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, along with “ultra-low latency” audio. The catch is that in order to stream lossless audio files, you have to connect your AirPods Max to your device via a USB-C cable. You can’t listen wirelessly on these otherwise-wireless headphones.

If you plan on using your AirPods Max to listen to lossless music, make sure you have a streaming subscription that’s capable of playing it. Apple Music, Tidal, and Deezer offer tiers with hi-fidelity, lossless audio, and Spotify is rumored to be finally launching theirs this year.