The Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Finally on a Real, Not-Fake Sale

I have to laugh. Just a month after publishing a story titled “The Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are on a Fake, Eternal Sale. They’re Still a Good Deal,” they went and put ’em on an actual, real deal. As in, if you buy them right now, you’ll be saving $30 over their fake sale.

And if I can confidently say that the AirPods Pro 2 are a solid buy even on their fake sale for $200, then you’d better believe that they’re an even better buy on a real sale for $170.

rejoice! A real deal.

Thanks to their active noise cancellation (ANC), the AirPods Pro 2s block out more sound than I’d expect, given that they’re earbuds and not over-the-ear headphones, which block out more noise but are also more cumbersome to carry and feel less comfortable for long listening periods.

In the most basic terms, ANC uses software to detect and then cancel out incoming sound waves. I turn on my AirPods Pro 2’s ANC for subway rides and airplane rides, and it does an admirable job.

While I wear my AirPods Pro 2 at the gym without issue, as long as my head stays vertical at the squat rack and for overhead presses, lying down, running, or boxing tend to jiggle the earbuds out of my ears.

If you do many activities where you bounce around or lie down, you’ll be happier with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, which are currently on sale for $200. They share much of the same internal hardware and software, including the same ANCV.

Unlike the AirPods, the original Powerbeats Pro never fell off my ear, no matter how many times I lay on my back for bench presses or boxed the heavy bag.

Outside of workouts, you may prefer the ease with which you can pop the AirPods Pro 2 into and out of your ear. Oh, and the fact that they’re $30 cheaper right now. You don’t need headphones right now to hear that deal calling.