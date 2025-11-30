The Apple AirPods Pro 3 Are Finally on a Real Sale

The AirPods Pro 3 have only been on the market for two months, so it hasn’t been altogether unreasonable that they’ve plodded along at their full $249 retail price since then, leaving the AirPods Pro 2 to continue along as the now permanently discounted budget option for those who don’t want to spend two and a half Benjamins on a pair of ear Chiclets.

The AirPods Pro 3, Apple’s top-of-the-range earbuds, are on sale for $220 at Amazon (regularly $250). That makes this Cyber Monday sale the first real deal on the AirPods Pro 3 since they went on sale on September 19, 2025.

Unlike a lot of other Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals, I haven’t seen this price replicated at other retailers, such as Walmart, or at Apple itself, which rarely matches deal prices when other retailers have sales on their products.

Active noise cancellation (ANC), in layman’s terms, uses software to detect and then cancel out incoming sound waves from your surrounding environment, making it more effective at silencing the noisy world around you than simply passive earbuds and headphones that rely only upon plugging your ear canal.

The AirPods Pro 3, like their predecessors, have ANC you can toggle on or off, plus a pass-through mode that lets you hear your surroundings better than a regular, old pair of earbuds.

Dropping the extra coin for the AirPods Pro 3 brings benefits over the AirPods Pro 2. Apple says the ANC is twice as effective. You also get eight hours of use with ANC enabled compared to the previous generation’s six hours of use.

Given that Apple just introduced these, I wouldn’t expect the sale price to last long after Cyber Monday ends. If you want ’em at this price, get ’em before they go back up to their full retail price.