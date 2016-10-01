Apple and Pear Crisp with Walnut Streusel Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the walnut streusel:

1 ¾ cups|235 grams toasted and roughly chopped walnuts

½ cup|70 grams all-purpose flour

½ cup|115 grams granulated sugar

½ orange, zested

kosher salt, to taste

8 tablespoons|120 grams unsalted butter, melted

for the apple and pear filling:

6 tablespoons|75 grams light brown sugar

½ cup|115 grams granulated sugar

5 tablespoons|45 grams all-purpose flour

½ tablespoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 lemon, zested

4 apples, peeled and sliced

4 pears, peeled and sliced

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)

Directions

Make the streusel: combine the walnuts, flour, sugar, zest, and salt in a large bowl. Pour in the butter and mix until combined and clumpy. Make the filling: Heat the oven to 350°F|180°C. In a large mixing bowl, toss the brown sugar, granulated sugar, flour, cinnamon, salt, and lemon zest with the apples and pears. Drizzle with the lemon juice and toss again to combine. Transfer to a 12-inch cast-iron skillet and dot with the butter. Top evenly with the streusel and bake until golden, thick, and bubbly, about 45 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if you like.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.