Apple HomePod, Where Are You? We Need You.

All right, all right. If you’re not in the Apple ecosystem, you’re probably telling me to go to hell, and that’s fine. I wouldn’t buy a HomePod anything if I didn’t have at least one iPhone or Mac or something either. Go rely on the dysfunctional Google Nest Hub (which I’m also stuck with, for now) or grit your teeth through the Amazon Echo Show’s ads, which I just can’t do.

There are rumors of an upgraded HomePod out there, one with a screen. One that, if our hopes play out, will finally pose strong competition against Google and Amazon. I dream of the day when I can ask a smart speaker to integrate with my iPhone’s default calendar, mail, and notes apps, the way that a Google Nest Hub can with an Android phone.

whispers, but little news

Apple’s current HomePod is kind of a dog. Apple pretty much has to have something in the smart home hub space to hold its own against Google and Amazon, sort of, but it limps along as a kind of third wheel in the marketplace.

MacWorld noted that the current HomePod Mini has been listed as discontinued at B&H Photo Video, a potential (but strong) early warning signal that Apple has a replacement up its sleeve and not too far away, too.

So HomePod with the screen, we know something is out there, but what the hell is taking you so long? Come, save us. There are three legit platforms (sort of; we’re counting your current HomePod as a bit of a pity vote).

And, uh, bring Google Gemini with you. Whatever form the new HomePod takes, it won’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell of competing with Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show if it relies solely upon Apple Intelligence.