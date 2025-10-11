Apple’s Cheapest iPad Just Got Even Cheaper… For a Little While

Quit slapping your forehead for a minute, and just… hey, I said quit it. Jesus. Yeah, ok, so Prime Day is over and the days following a major sales event are typically a desert of regular prices as retailers recover from their orgy of discounts.

Apple’s iPad, the latest base-level one it sells, has dropped to $279, its lowest-ever price. If you put off grabbing one for Prime Day and have been slapping yourself silly ever since, take this as your second chance. Just don’t put it off any longer.

Videos by VICE

many names, one discounted price

Apple’s base-level iPad goes by many names. Officially, it’s just iPad. That doesn’t clear much up for anyone outside of Apple, because there have been a ton of these things over the years. This is the 11th-generation iPad, and it’s the most current base-level iPad that Apple makes.

Unlike some deals, you’re not compromising by taking home an old, outdated model that a retailer just wants to offload. You’ll also see the 11th generation iPad called the A16 iPad or iPad (A16). That refers to the Apple-designed A16 chip. The A16 is a smartphone chip that was featured in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Base-level or not, the iPad (A16) is still a looker. Its 11″ Liquid Retina display features Apple’s True Tone to automatically adjust images on the screen to appear more natural no matter what the lighting looks like in the room.

While the iPad Air M3, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro are all solid devices, you don’t need them for lightweight tasks, such as browsing the internet, streaming movies, reading ebooks, checking email, and FaceTiming friends. It’s more than powerful enough to handle these lightweight tasks.

“It may be inexpensive,” I wrote in a comparison of it and the iPad Air M3, “but it isn’t cheap, if you get what I’m saying.”