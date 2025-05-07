Apple Is Selling Refurbished iPhone 15s for up to $230 Off

With rumors of the iPhone 17 floating about (and Google gloating over), and the iPhone 16’s sales figures rolling in, it’s easy to forget that the iPhone 15 is still a powerful beast a year and a half after it debuted.

Apple seems to think so, as it just added the entire range of iPhone 15s to its Certified Refurbished program. These iPhones are refreshed, fully tested to ensure everything works, and then given a one-year warranty when they head out the door.

If you want an iPhone and don’t particularly care that it’s one generation newer, you can save between $110 and $230, depending on which sub-model you choose.

Discounts vary by sub-model

All four models of the iPhone 15 family are listed on Apple’s online store, with all colors and variations of onboard storage listed. While choice of color doesn’t change how much of a discount Apple offers, the discounts grow progressively larger as the amount of storage increases. Here are the links to the various models:

I’ve been using an iPhone 15 Pro for the past year and a half. It’s more or less attached to me as I go about my day (for better or worse). It’s a great phone. Compared to my old Android days, when my HTCs, Motorolas, and Samsungs would bloat up and slow down over time, the iPhone’s performance hasn’t degraded at all since I bought it in October 2023.

To this day, I haven’t run into a situation in which I needed more power or thought to myself that I needed to upgrade just yet. We get sucked into the cycle of replacing our phones as often as we do because back in the smartphone’s more immature years, it was more necessary than it is now.

One thing that hasn’t changed is that they’re expensive devices. Save yourself a little coin, then, and consider pocketing the savings after you walk away with a still perfectly capable, last-generation model.