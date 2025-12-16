The MacBook Air M4 Is Back on Sale Ahead of Christmas

You may have missed out on the Amazon sale for the Apple MacBook Air M4, when it was selling in its base configuration for $749, but you’ve got a second chance to pick one up for $799 (regularly $999).

Not that long of a second chance, though, because we’re coming down to the wire if you want to get one by Christmas without paying the $999 retail price.

Videos by VICE

a great deal for most people

As I wrote in my comparison against its pricier MacBook Pro M4 sibling, you should pick yourself up a MacBook Air M4 “if you aren’t a professional who needs to squeeze every last drop of performance out of your laptop for crazy-intensive tasks, but who still wants a fast, compact laptop with the trademarked Apple slickness.”

If you’re concerned about buying a MacBook with the M4 chip when the M5 is clearly the next evolutionary step, I’d say to go ahead and pull the trigger.

We don’t expect Apple to release the MacBook Air M5 until the spring of 2026, so go ahead and pull the trigger on the MacBook Air M4. It’s quite a powerful little beast, so it’s not like the old days in which last year’s computer is an outdated dog by the time the New Year’s ball drops.

There’s a downside to buying it from Amazon: depending on the color chosen, it either may or definitely won’t arrive until after Christmas. Head over to Walmart, though, and it’s selling for the same $799 price (in silver; the other colors are a bit more) through Adorama.

As of today, it says units will arrive by December 19. That’s plenty of time to receive it before Christmas, then procrastinate on wrapping it. Or you could keep it for yourself…

Of course, the longer you wait, the further back the arrival date will be pushed. And Walmart’s product page already says the units are in short supply.