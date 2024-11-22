How the Hell Is Apple’s Two-Week-Old MacBook Pro on Sale Already?

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Let me finish stamping my feet for a moment.

Almost done.

Ok, there. You see, I just purchased this exact MacBook Pro M4 Pro from the Apple Store two weeks ago on November 8, when it was released. Waiting didn’t even cross my mind because it was so brand-spanking-new. Black Friday Apple deals come for old stock, not the latest.

So forgive me if I feel like a bit of a sucker. I can’t go back in time to warn myself to wait for Black Friday, Back of the Future style, but I can sound the VICE air raid siren to alert y’all to a killer deal on a killer laptop on sale for $1,750. That’s a solid $250 discount.

In fact, I’m typing this (and all my share of VICE’s Black Friday coverage) on it right now. It’s a sweetheart of a laptop, and it looks damn fine in Space Black. Not just the base level of the new MacBook Pro, this deal is for the mid-tier version with the M4 Pro chip.

It ups the ante from three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports to three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports, in addition to the lovely MagSafe 3 charging port that lets you plug in the adapter without siphoning away one of those useful peripheral ports.

The 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, coupled with 24 GB of RAM, provides scads of oomph for powering through intensive programs and tasks, such as video editing. There’s a fan that does a stellar job at keeping the chassis cool under heavy loads.

If you’ve been clinging on to the last iteration of Apple’s Intel-powered MacBook Pro like I was, the shift to Apple’s M4 for even banal tasks will feel seismic. Mere internet browsing and Word document writing was never slow, but with this it’s so fast it’s almost telepathic.

The 512 GB solid state drive is all the memory I personally need on an internal drive. For truly large projects and document preservation, I hook up an external SSD. The Samsung T9 is my choice, if you’re looking for one of those, by the way.

If you’ve got a MacBook Pro M3, you probably don’t need to upgrade. If you have a particularly souped-up and optioned-out MacBook Pro M2 Pro or M2 Max, you might be fine sticking with that, too. But for anybody else, the shift to the M4 Pro is worth it, and I heartily recommend it.