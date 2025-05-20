The Apple Magic Mouse Almost Never Goes on Sale—Snag It for a Discount Today

The MacBook’s trackpad is still the best in the business. Some Windows machines have been hacking away at Apple’s lead in that department bit by bit, but the Apple laptop’s trackpad is still on top.

It’s all thanks to the smart gestures that Apple builds into their trackpads. You want a more comfortable alternative to the trackpad, but you don’t want to give up those slick gestures. I get it. I love a good mouse, but when I’m using one at a desk in lieu of my MacBook’s trackpad, usually to alleviate wrist pain after long days, I do miss all the gestures.

If you want to maintain Apple’s Multi-Touch gestures and save your wrist from carpal tunnel pain, your only real choice is the Apple Magic Mouse. It hardly ever goes on sale. Hardly ever. Right now, though, it’s 14% off, so if you’ve been looking for a separate mouse made with Apple’s trademark slick user interface, you’d better jump on this deal, because I have no idea how long it’ll last.

the same smart gestures with less wrist pain

Is the Magic Mouse among the most ergonomic computer mice on the market? No, it’s sleek and svelte, whereas the excellent Razer DeathAdder or Logitech G305, two of my favorite ergonomic computer mice, are thick and chunky.

I was surprised at how comfortable using the Magic Mouse was, though, given its design. Perhaps Apple didn’t design it entirely under the philosophy of form over function, after all.

apple magic mouse – credit: NURphoto via getty images

You don’t get all the same gestures as the trackpad, but you get the best ones. Double tap on the Magic Mouse with one finger to zoom in or out on a PDF or webpage, for example.

Or swipe left or right with one finger across the top of the Magic Mouse to go backward or forward a page in your web browser. You can open Mission Control—a sort of quick-look menu on macOS—by double-tapping with two fingers, and even swipe between apps.

For those fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem and who don’t want to leave behind Apple’s superior user interface, the Magic Mouse is the only real option to have your (14%-off) cake and eat it too.