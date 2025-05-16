Apple Maps Gains the Ability to Show You Restaurants’ Michelin Stars

Apple Maps isn’t bad. I’d argue that it’s downright better than Google Maps when it comes to driving directions, although that’s after taking Waze out of the equation. It’s simply better than Google Maps at announcing directions far enough in advance.

The Apple navigation app can’t match Google Maps when it comes to finding bicycle routes, though, and I find it somewhat clumsier for walking and mass transit options. The biggest downside of all is that Google Maps has a mass of Yelp-like reviews for museums, bars, clubs, cafés, and restaurants that Apple Maps just can’t match.

Apple closed the gap a bit on May 14 when it announced that Apple Maps will now show restaurants’ Michelin stars, if they’ve got them, right in the app.

more than just stars

Yesterday’s update goes beyond Michelin-starred restaurants and also includes showing Michelin’s Green Star and Bib Gourmand restaurants, along with Michelin Key hotels. All of these debut on US restaurants in Apple Maps first, with support for other countries planned for later.

Ratings from The Infatuation and Golf Digest are also due for integration into Apple Maps sometime in the future. Apple doesn’t provide details on when we can expect any of these future additions.

“With this update, place cards will now reflect distinctions, descriptions, and images from expert sources,” reads Apple’s press release announcing the changes. “Additionally, for select hotels, users can now book directly from Maps, with the option to schedule restaurant reservations through MICHELIN and tee times through Supreme Golf coming soon.”

You can also sift through search results by heading into Apple Maps and clicking on filters, where you’ll find options to see only the Michelin-rated results you’re looking for.

It may not be enough to dislodge any committed Waze or Google Maps users to switch to Apple Maps, but for those who already use it, the Michelin features, along with the upcoming The Infatuation and Golf Digest features, helps close the gap against Google Maps just a bit.