Apple Music Classical (Yes, Really) Just Got 3 New Features

Bach, Bach, Bach it up.

Have you been missing out on more than five million classical songs on the app, Apple Music Classical?

Apple calls it the world’s largest classical music catalog, and I’d believe it. Although you can find some classics on the regular Apple Music, as well as the usual suspects of Spotify and Tidal, none throw their resources so heavily into it as Apple.

You’ve gotta be a subscriber of Apple Music to get access to it, but if you do, you can stream up to 24-bit/192 kHz lossless audio. That’s the good stuff. And it just got better. Apple pushed out an update that adds three new features to be appreciated by aficionados and newcomers to classical music alike.

three new features

“Apple Music Classical also makes it easy for beginners to get to know the classical genre thanks to time-synced listening guides for many popular works,” reads the updated product description in the Apple App Store. Note that these upgrades are only available in the app for now and not in the browser version of Apple Music Classical.

Editorial stations work like the stations of other music streaming apps in that they’re curated lists composed of songs grouped together by aspects such as composer, genre, or time period. These are chosen by Apple Music’s editors and not, as far as we can tell, some asshole AI DJ.

And that third feature addition is personalized recommendations. That one’s self-explanatory. Apple Music’s all-powerful algorithms take into account what you’ve listened to in the recent past and suggest similar songs it thinks you may like. That one should’ve been part of Apple Music Classical all along, if you ask me, but better late than never.

Take it from somebody who spends a lot of time on the road: After several hours straight of the Rolling Stones and the Alabama Shakes, a bit of classical music can be a soothing change of pace, even if you can’t tell your Ludwig from your Wagner. Give it a try on your next road trip.