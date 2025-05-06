Apple’s 2025 Pride Collection Includes a New Apple Watch Sport Band

Given the Apple Watch’s distinctive looks, Apple sure gives people plenty of options to blend in with all the monochrome and earth-tone watch bands that it sells. The Apple Watch is never going to be particularly inconspicuous. But what if you want to make a statement? A loud, colorful one?

Apple’s just pulled the wraps off its Pride Edition Sport Band for 2025, the 10th anniversary since the first Apple Watch was released, and it’s a beaut.

sizing and availability

40mm, 42m, and 46mm Apple Watch case sizes. Apple notes that the 46mm size works with 44mm cases, too. Each of those three sizes are available in two lengths: S/M, which fits wrists between 13-18 cm (5.1-7.1 in.) circumference, and M/L, which fits wrists sized 15-20 cm (5.9-7.9 in.).

Along with the Pride Edition Sport Band, which is available for preorder right now and lands in customers’ hands as early as May 14, Apple plans to release a matching, Pride-themed dynamic watch face for the Apple Watch and wallpapers for the iPhone and iPad, so that you can carry the theme from iPad to Apple Watch to iPhone.

These will be available sometime in the future in an “upcoming software update,” as Apple puts it. Apple gives no specifics on which software releases, nor does it offer a timeframe. I’d have to imagine it would come by June, though, with June being Pride Month.

credit: apple

Whether you see Pride merchandise like this from large corporations as exploitative or tone deaf, an example of “Pride-washing” that seeks to turn a buck off a noble effort, is entirely up to your own opinion.

At the very least, though, it’s a breath of fresh air to see that Apple isn’t retreating from the DEI boogeyman that the Trump administration has concocted, a whim that other mega-corporations have bent to in their lusty embrace of the (faltering) American dollar.

“Apple is proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities,” reads the press release that announced the new watch band on Monday, May 5. That’s something.