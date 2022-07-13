The Best Apple AirPods Deals You Can Score for Prime Day

For better or for worse for your wallets and our carts, Prime Day is coming to a close tonight. Personally, while I’m happily doing laps in the sea of discounted sex toys, breakfast-sandwich makers, and more dope deals, all I truly have my eyes on are a new pair of AirPods. Except, who knew there were so many kinds of Apple headphones? (Definitely not me.) There are classic AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max (the over-the-ear ones!), and a slew of accessories to go with all of ‘em.

Whichever pair suits your personal main-character energy, there’s no question that Prime Day sales are the best time to pick up any and all AirPods, since deals abound on Apple products. Let’s jump right in, shall we?

AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds

AirPods Pro, which are the shining jewels of Apple’s headphones lineup, are 30% off right now. They’re known for their best-in-class noise-canceling tech, and are sweat-resistant, so they won’t slip out of your swampy summer ears. They also come with three sizes of silicone tips for ear canals of all shapes and sizes, which helps both insulate the high-quality sound and comfort your cartilage. If you want the same high-tech functions as over-ear jawns with a little more subtlety, these are the way to go.

AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Ah, my personal fave. If the “buds” vibe isn’t your thing, AirPods Max have the retro, audiophile appeal that only over-the-ear headphones can offer. One of my effortlessly cool friends uses these, so obviously I need to scoop a pair while they’re $100 off. I’ve tried theirs out, and the AirPod Max’s are quite literally some of the comfiest over-ear headphones to ever grace my mortal flesh. They work similarly to my third generation AirPods in terms of functionality, only with more of a movie-theater-quality sound. They also last for up to 20 hours on a single charge and have noise-canceling abilities, so you can tune everything (and everyone) out for all your waking hours—perfect for long plane rides, noisy offices, or for when you just need a little peace and quiet.

Wireless Charging Case for AirPods

After working in a gym for a few months, I know that it is highly likely that you, reading this now, have at some point misplaced your AirPods case. No worries, it happens—and we’ve got you covered. Get an extra one now, while it’s 20% off, so you don’t have to take another jog or sit through another subway commute without your jams.

Lightning Cable

It’s time to upgrade from that microscopic little charging cable that came with your phone. This Lightning Cable is taller than my last fling, and a hell of a lot more reliable. Now that I have some extra room to roll around in my bed, the extra slack on my charger is especially appreciated. Plug this sucker into your AirPods case, phone, charging stand, and anything else with a lightning cable attachment.

EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector

Don’t forget your roots, folks. These classic EarPods bring me back to junior year of high school. You could never catch me without these, and I still carry a pair with me at all times in my black Jansport—also from high school—which are great in a pinch when my AirPods die.

Now go snag some more deals while you still can.

