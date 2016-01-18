Apple Puts Previously Free iTunes Radio Service Behind Paywall

For those of you that like to listen to music for free online, we’ve got potentially bad news. By the end of January, Apple will be putting the ad-supported stations of their iTunes Radio service behind Apple Music‘s $9.99-a-month paywall.

Their only remaining free listening resource starting January 29 will be Beats 1, and if you want to keep on listening to iTunes Radio stations like “Pure Pop,” “Soundsystem,” and “On the Floor,” you’ll have to do so with a subscription.

An Apple spokesperson spoke to BuzzFeed about the move: “We are making Beats 1 the premier free broadcast from Apple and phasing out the ad-supported stations at the end of January,” they said. “Additionally, with an Apple Music membership, listeners can access dozens of radio stations curated by our team of music experts, covering a range of genres, commercial-free with unlimited skips. The free three-month trial of Apple Music includes radio.”



iTunes Radio was launched back in 2013, and was available to US and Australia users.

