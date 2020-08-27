This Floating Orb Is Apple’s Newest Store in Singapore

Apple stores are seen everywhere around the world, sometimes on the streets, other times in malls. But nothing quite like this one that’s about to open in Singapore. The latest addition to the city-state’s futuristic skyline is a floating orb that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie.

It’s located at the luxury resort Marina Bay Sands and is the first Apple store that sits on water. Behind the dome-like structure is the Marina Bay Sands hotel (the one with the infinity pool that looks like a surfboard) and beside it is the ArtScience Museum, which was designed to look like a lotus flower.

Apple confirmed on Monday, Aug. 24 that the Marina Bay Sands store — their third in Singapore — is opening soon, but did not specify a date.

“Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions,” Apple’s website says. “It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you.”

The new Apple store at Marina Bay Sands on August 24, 2020. Photo: Roslan Rahman / AFP

At night, the humongous orb lights up the big apple logo and a gradient design, adding color to the view. It’s a unique design, for sure, and has people coming up with some pretty futuristic comparisons.

Why did Apple choose to build their new floating(!) store in Singapore as a Death Star? 😈



Looks pretty dope though 🔥 pic.twitter.com/toxpNgh8vz — Johan Lejdung (@JohanLejdung) August 24, 2020

While the floating store is a first for Apple, it’s nothing new for the resort, which has a hotel, shopping mall, and club. Right beside the Apple store is a Louis Vuitton store that also sits on water.

Other futuristic structures in Singapore include the Jewel Changi Airport, which is part-airport, part-shopping mall:

The Hive building at Nanyang Technology University:

And the insane nature park Gardens by the Bay: