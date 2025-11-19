Apple TV vs. Apple TV: the Two Sub-Models Compared

If you’ve come looking for the fastest TV streaming box on the entire market, you’re in the right spot. Even though the Apple TV 4K costs a hell of a lot more than my top pick (the Roku Ultra 4K) in my guide to the best streaming devices, it’s hands-down the faster model.

Before you click order and get to watching your TV shows, documentaries, and movies, consider the two sub-models of Apple TV 4K.

Videos by VICE

only a couple of differences

The obvious difference between the 64GB and 128GB models is the amount of storage. Duh. I tested the Apple TV 4K 128GB for $149. That’s a minor up-charge from Apple TV 4K 64GB’s $129, but I’ve seen the price for the 128GB model fluctuate quite a bit.

Back when I tested it, its street price was $189. At a $20 difference, I’d say just go for the bigger model, even though that’s a whole lot of room for apps and data, and I wouldn’t come close to storing 128GB on a streaming box.

When the price difference stretches to $50 or $60, I’d say you’d be fine saving your money and choosing the 64GB version. That is, unless you want to use a wired internet connection. Then there’s really no choice at all.

the ethernet port on the back of the 128GB model – Credit: Matt Jancer

The 128GB version is the only one that comes with an Ethernet port. You can also use Wi-Fi on it if you want a wireless connection, but unlike the Wi-Fi-only 64GB sub-model, you can connect it through a hardline to your router.

Some folks like wired internet connections because they’re faster, not so prone to electrical and physical interference, and maintain more consistent streaming speeds. Beyond these differences, the two sub-models are identical.

Neither is faster, and both use the same A15 Bionic chip. It all comes down to storage and whether you’ll use that Ethernet port for a wired connection, or if you’re sure that you’ll only ever want to stream your movies, TV, and murder docs over Wi-Fi.