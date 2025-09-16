Apple TV+ Has a Bunch of Shows Premiering in September & October

Despite the hard news attached to Apple TV+ these days, there are a bunch of titles piling up that make it harder to ignore Apple’s streaming network in favor of the usual Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video monoliths.

There are always Severance, Ted Lasso, and Mythic Quest to draw in the Apple-curious. But maybe you’ve watched those already, and there aren’t any new episodes of those coming out anytime soon.

There are, however, new and returning series debuting on Apple TV+ over the next six weeks, and they’ve got us excited.

slow horses

The characters of this British spy thriller are the sort who were left on the bus when James Bond was out swigging martinis, romancing beautiful women, and driving Aston Martins.

In Slow Horses, they’re screw-ups who, for one reason or another, have been exiled to spend their days in eternal detention at Slough House, headed by Gary Oldman’s character, Jackson Lamb. All of the performances through season four are phenomenal, and Lamb is classic Oldman, in all of his greasy, curmudgeonly glory. The fifth season premieres on September 24.

chief of war

Jason Momoa stars in Chief of War, which is set in the late 18th and early 19th centuries as it follows Hawaii’s pre-colonization unification under Hawaii’s first ruler. This series’ first season premiered on August 1, so it’s still new enough to watch without getting battered by spoilers, or by people bugging you to catch up, like everybody on Earth does with another excellent Apple series, Severance. Its season finale streams on September 19.

the last frontier

Alaska has been having a moment in the spotlight for a while now. It’s a great state. I’m fully on board with the public’s ongoing love affair with the Last Frontier. And between you and me (and 740,000 Alaskans), their live music culture and craft beer brewing deserve at least as much attention as the state’s natural beauty.

Big surprise, then, that after True Crime’s fourth season, which took place entirely in Alaska, another crime caper series is taking place in Alaska. The Last Frontier follows a US Marshall tracking escaped prisoners after a prisoner transport plane goes down. It premieres for its debut season on October 10.

the morning show

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup return for the fourth season of one of Apple TV’s original landmark series on September 17. The series follows, not surprisingly, the on-and-off-screen trials and tensions of a morning show co-anchored by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.