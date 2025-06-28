Waiting Is for Chumps. The Apple Watch Series 10 Just Dropped an Early Prime Day Deal.

Amazon Prime Day is only a couple of weeks away. Weirdly enough, as Prime Day begins to spread beyond one day to two and now to four (July 8-11), its advance across the known world seems unstoppable, like The Blob.

Unlike The Blob, regular people seem to have actually heard of Prime Day. With such a long time to go until the big day(s), the waiting is the hardest part. What’s worse, lots of products have bounced back up to higher prices just so they can be lowered for Prime Day.

Videos by VICE

Here’s a real deal, though. I’ve held off on trumpeting the Apple Watch Series 10’s bleh sales of recent days because even though they were selling for less than the retail price, they weren’t good sales. The Apple Watch Series 10 has gone on sale this year for $299 enough times that it’s pointless to pay more for it.

Now, the $299 sale is back. Break out the trumpets.

prime day is everywhere

As competing retailers try to head off Amazon ahead of Prime Day, lots of them are matching early Prime Day deals. So it goes with Walmart, which is offering the same $299 sale price on the Apple Watch Series 10.

Unlike the Memorial Day sale before, this deal seems more limited in that the titanium-case Apple Watches range from weaker sales to no sales. At least you can grab the 46mm version for $329, if you prefer a larger case than the standard 42mm watch.

Apple likes to stick to one-year update cycles, so we’re all broadly expecting the Apple Watch Series 11 later this year in early fall. I’d be remiss not to mention that. Will it drastically outpace the Series 10? We don’t have any concrete evidence that it will or won’t.

I wouldn’t expect to see a deal on it as cheap as this one for a while, after it comes out, and I’m confident that it’ll be years before the Series 10 seems slow or old to you. Sometimes it’s just best to be like Tom Petty and say the hell with waiting.