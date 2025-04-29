The Apple Watch Series 10 Is Back to Its Lowest-Ever Price

Apple’s having one hell of a sales week on its newer devices. There’s a deal on the MacBook Air M4 that popped up recently, and deals on three models of iPad, too; two of them only just came out last month. Now it’s put the Apple Watch Series 10 back on sale, even though it just came out last September.

The Apple Watch Series 10’s retail price starts at $399, but ever since late January 2025, with a few very brief interruptions, its actual price on Amazon and similar outlets has been $330.

Never mind that, though, because even knocking $30 off that would pay for a few lunches. After all, a deal’s a deal.

another great round of triple-figure discounts

The $299 sale price is for the 42mm case in any of the three available colors: silver, black, and rose gold. Lucky you, the 46mm case is also $100 off the retail price ($329 total), so you can take your pick of watch size without missing out on this deal.

Aside from the standard aluminum case, the Series 10 is available with a titanium case in three colors: gold titanium, natural titanium, and slate titanium (matte black). All are also available for $120 off their retail prices at Amazon and Walmart.

Apple watch series 10 titanium version – credit: Apple

Given that Apple likes to stick to one-year update cycles, the industry rumor mill has good reason not to expect the Apple Watch Series 11 until later this fall, so if you’re in the market for a smartwatch and the Apple Watch is the apple of your eye, you may as well buy one now, unless you’re really OK with waiting.

Although there’s always the Pebble smartwatch, which launched last month, if Apple’s device is feeling just a little too smart, you know?