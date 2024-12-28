You Can Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Applebee’s Times Square—But You Better Have Deep Pockets

Wanna spend $729 on a festive New Year’s Eve dinner at everyone’s favorite elegant establishment…Applebee’s?

Yeah, me neither. But that’s not stopping the chain from hosting an insanely-priced NYE celebration.

Videos by VICE

According to Ball Drop, the largest producer of New Year’s Eve events in Times Square, this particular Applebee’s is “located between Broadway and 7th Avenues in Times Square, steps from the excitement of the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.”

“Be in the center of it all—and feel the electricity and excitement of a ‘real’ Times Square New Year’s Eve experience from the warmth and comfort of our dining room!” the website reads.

Starting at $729, you can enjoy your New Year’s Eve party at the chain restaurant with a signature champagne toast and live ball viewing. (Yes, $729 is the starting price. Apparently, a private table for two is $849…and it only goes up from there.)

But I mean, I guess you’d be paying for the view—not so much the half-apps, right?

Unsurprisingly, Applebee’s is going viral for its wildly high New Year’s Eve prices, with many joking that the entire menu isn’t worth that much money. One person even commented that “Real New Yorkers” don’t visit Times Square on New Year’s Eve anyway.

Don’t tell that to Michael Scott.

Well, hey…if you have the money to blow, and you happen to be craving some spinach and artichoke dip, then go for it!