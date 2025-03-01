Apple’s iPad Is 20% Off Right Now. But There’s a Bit of a Catch

We don’t know exactly when the 11th generation iPad comes out. Rumors are hanging like fog all over the internet that we can expect Apple to announce it in March or April, but it’s all speculation. Apple has confirmed nothing yet.

With that much chatter, though, I’m confident that it’ll come soon. Maybe not (but maybe) in early spring, as predicted, but certainly sometime this year. The 10th-gen iPad came out in October 2022, but even though the iPad Air and iPad Pro lines got refreshes last year, this is still the most current in the standard iPad lineup.

If you want the most up-to-date iPad, then sharpen your patience and wait a few months for the 11th-gen model to release. But if all you do on your iPad is light-duty tasks such as browse online and answer emails, then the 10th-gen iPad will be more than powerful enough, and you can save $70.

still fast enough for most tasks

Even though it’s a couple of years old by now, its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display looks gorgeous, it can record in 4K resolution, and it comes with a USB-C connection, not the old, proprietary Lightning port that necessitated having a separate cable.

Artists and editors demanding resource-intensive use from their tablets would do well to buy the fastest, newest tablet they can afford. But it’s the iPad Pro that’s aimed more at them, rather than the lower-spec, cheaper iPad.

From my experience, I find myself needing to upgrade my laptop and smartphone more often than my tablet, which I use for casual presentations at work, watching movies on planes, and browsing the internet on the couch.

If that sounds like how you’ll use your tablet, you’ll be fine with the 10th-gen iPad’s A14 chip, and 64GB of storage. The 11th-gen iPad will come with a faster chip, but the speed boost will be lost on you. May as well pocket the $70 savings, then.