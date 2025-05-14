Apple Released New Pride Month 2025 Wallpapers for Free

Another June, another Pride Month, another Apple Pride-edition wallpaper. On Monday, May 12, Apple released the iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, and watchOS 11.5 updates to users. Bundled with the software are free wallpapers for anyone to use on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

Distinct from 2024’s Pride wallpapers, they have an all-new look. You can use ’em as soon as you go into your device’s Settings menu and download the latest software update, unless you’ve already set updates to happen automatically and your device has beat you to it.

the apple watch’s 2025 edition of the pride dynamic watch face – Credit: Apple

Why no love for the Mac? It’s noticeably absent from Apple’s lineup. Ah, well.

On both the iPad and iPhone, the Pride wallpapers “dynamically shift in sequence across the face of the display to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrist to check the time,” as Apple puts it.

For the Apple Watch’s Pride dynamic watch face, “the analog watch face presents bold, individual rainbow stripes, which dynamically shift in sequence across the face of the display to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrist to check the time,” according to Apple.

You can download it through the Apple App Store, Apple Watch app, or Apple.com. Apple also launched the Pride Edition Sport Band last week for $49. Each one, as Apple puts it, is unique.

“Featuring a tapestry of rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, each Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual stripes of vibrant color that are compression-molded together, creating subtle yet striking variations,” writes Apple in its May 5 press release regarding the watch band.

“No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

It’s not all wallpapers, though. You might notice the 7GB size of the update on iOS when you go to download it. It isn’t all because of the wallpaper. That’s because iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 include a host of security updates, as shown on Apple’s release notes for the update yesterday.

That means iOS 18.5, like any update, is a good idea to download, whether or not you plan to download the included wallpapers.