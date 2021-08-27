Apple’s Spy in the Jailbreak Community

Double agents are a Cold War trope. An American spy has secretly been working for the Soviets the whole time. These days, you’re more likely to run into a double agent in the world of corporate information technology. Sometimes hackers are selling company secrets while helping the very corporations they exploit.

Andrey Shumeyko was one such double agent. The hacker cruised the digital hangouts of people who bought and sold the secrets of Apple. Facing financial pressure and—to hear them tell it, a sense of guilt—they reached out to Apple. Things didn’t go quite as Shumeyko expected.

Videos by VICE

This is the story of Apple’s Double Agent, brought to you by Motherboard’s Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai. Also on the show this week, Lorenzo walks us through the $600 million dollar crypto heist that may be the most bizarre hack in history

