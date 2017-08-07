Grilled Apricot Crostini Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients



1 small container of ricotta

1 4-ounce|113-gram package of goat cheese

1 garlic clove

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 apricots

olive oil

1 loaf of good bread (I used a sesame filone, but a baguette would work great, too)

1 small bunch fresh basil, torn

1 small bunch fresh mint, torn

Directions

In a food processor, combine ricotta, goat cheese, and garlic. Blend well, and season with salt and pepper. Halve the apricots and discard pits. Place in a bowl cut side up, lightly drizzle with olive oil, and season lightly with salt and pepper. Heat grill to medium and oil grilling rack with olive oil. Place fruit cut side down and grill for about 3 minutes on each side. Grill marks should appear. Remove and allow to cool, then cut apricots in half again. Slice bread, drizzle with olive oil, and grill (or toast in the oven) until browned and crispy. Spread the ricotta mixture liberally onto the toast, top with as many quarters of apricot that seem manageable, and drizzle with olive oil. Top with sea salt, basil, and mint.

From The Dinner Bell: A Birthday Dinner in the North Fork

