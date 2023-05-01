Backed Hard: The Best Stuff We (Actually) Bought in April

Happy May, all you cool cats and kittens. Dare we say this is going to be the best spring… ever? Cherry blossom season is in full bloom, worms are more popular than ever, and John Wick is back in cinemas. Plus, it’s Taurus season, which is prime time for taking up competitive napping, masturbating, and truffle sauce garnishing. It’s no wonder our editors have been treating themselves to the finer things in life, from Eiffel Tower-shaped vibrators to the beautiful cookbooks.

Spring is stacked with soft launches, from Jesus’ April rebrand to Justin Timberlake’s May meme resurgence, which means it’s never hard to smash that order button on a special new treat. The last time we dumped out our rucksack of editors’ picks for you, it was full of Sade records, toothpaste that tastes like a creamsicle, and one big, wet forehead kiss. This month, we’re dishing on all of our April editor purchases, which includes mid-century modern bedside lamps, Teva sandals, charcuterie boards, and not one but two skin-pampering sunscreens.

Let’s ride out of Winterhold, and into full-steam ahead into Falkreath with the best stuff our editors (actually) bought and loved in April.

This everyday face sunscreen that isn’t even a tiny bit greasy

When it comes to skincare products, I’m a texture person. As a result, I’m very picky about facial sunscreens. I hate the ones that make my face look like it was crawled upon by slugs, but I also hate the ones that are like “oOoOoh, I’m so NATURAL,” but they don’t absorb properly and make you look like an aspiring Juggalo. As a Very Pale Person™, I’ve tried loads of brands at this point, and this one from Jaxon Lane, a “men’s” skincare brand, might be my absolute favorite. It’s SPF50, super lightweight, and has a moisturizing but matte finish. I also love that it does not make me look like a mime (it actually has no white cast whatsoever), and is loaded with other ingredients that skin craves like green tea, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, ginseng, and licorice root, which collectively hydrate, heal, help fight breakouts, and even prevent hyperpigmentation. Good shit. I’ll be wearing it all summer. —Hilary Pollack

How many pockets do you need?

My love for gorpy outdooring brands isn’t a secret around these parts, and my recent Patagonia pickup indulges my fascination with stuff that has an embarrassment of pockets. Patagonia’s Stealth Pack Vest is technically designed for keeping fishermen well-stocked and organized while out on the water, but I’ve found it to be the perfect way to stay stocked up on weekend hikes around my local park. With no fewer than six pockets on the front (not counting the multiple interior storage options and zippered pockets on the back), the vest is so well-equipped that I often find myself bringing along extra items—a second water bottle; a pair of binoculars; a compass—just to fill out this piece of kit. What can I say, I’m a sucker for storage! —Gregory Babcock

I run up mountains in these Tevas

I prefer uncaged dogs whenever possible, but especially when I’m hiking-running-strolling around the foothills of SoCal. These Teva sandals are my ride-or-die for hitting the trail, because they have excellent traction on the sole, adjustable straps, and a slight lip. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

This affordable bedside lamp that looks vintage (and expensive)

For the past decade, my nightstand—through five apartment moves—has been occupied by a disproportionately large table lamp made out of fake deer antlers. It’s ugly. I could not really explain why I held onto it for so long, especially because it doesn’t match anything else in my home. One day, my cat jumped up my nightstand to drink from my glass of water and knocked the lamp onto the floor and two of the antlers broke. This was an act of god telling me to replace the lamp, and I soon set out to find a formidable, functional, actually attractive bedside lamp. I settled on this beauty from Amazon that has pleasing Don-Draper’s-sunken-living-room energy, emits a lovely glow, and could be sold at 1stDibs or CB2 for five times the price. I’ll let you copy me and snag it for 54% off right now, at just 75 bucks. —Hilary Pollack

Rising to the occasion

I’m a major fan of WFH culture, but one thing I desperately missed about working in an office was my standing desk. I might stare at a computer for a living, but being able to stand for a few hours while getting some writing done during the workday is a boon for my focus (and my back). Flexispot’s Pro Plus E7 standing desk grabbed my attention for two reasons: thoughtful design, and plenty of customization options. For the former, the E7 is designed with a carbon steel base, an embedded cable tray, and a thicker leg column design for increased stability (without sacrificing aesthetics). As for the latter, the customization on the E7 spans everything from the desktop material and size, to a variety of shelves, drawers, and cable management systems. My model—which I decked out with a red oak desktop, an additional monitor shelf, and an underside desk drawer—has actually made me a little more excited to roll out of bed and into the living room head to the office every morning. —Gregory Babcock

It’s socks and sandals season

Puffer boot season has passed, and socks with sandals season is in full swing. I wanted to get some statement jawn to pair with my Tevas, and these make me feel like a sexy Big Bird in the best way. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Calling all my long-haired friends

I never thought I would write the words, ”you need this hair towel,” but… but you need this fancy-ass hair towel, dude. I was already using a Turbie Twist, so the idea of a hair towel was nothing new to me, but it was an a-ha moment when I realized that Crown Affair had improved on the concept. I present to you the platonic ideal of a hair towel. It’s thin, while still being absorbent, big enough to hold a ton of hair, and has a giant elastic band in the back to tuck in the excess. Your hair will be dry in a fraction of the time without breaking or weird cowlicks. —Becca Blasdel

This linen shower curtain is nicer than my bedding

Quince is a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand that cuts out the middleman [clears throat in Tony Soprano] so that you can cop luxurious linen bedding, Ray-Ban dupes, and leather goods for way less than you would at Everlane or West Elm. I’ve been pining over the brand’s off-white linen shower curtain for months, and I’m happy to report that it has elevated my bathroom from a landlord special™ zone to a grown-up, relaxing space. In the words of a friend who recently felt the curtain while sitting on the John, “It’s like, nicer than my actual bedding.” —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Thank god for August’s aesthetically-pleasing period care

No, this isn’t some really convincing AI-generated product, August a real brand, making rad design-forward and sustainable period products “for anyone who menstruates—regardless of gender, race,culture, abilities, and socioeconomic backgrounds.” On top of the products being packaged like cool makeup or skincare (making you more inclined to display them instead of hiding them in a bathroom drawer), each box is also fully customizable to your needs. Naturally, the brand also has sick merch. Where the fuck where you when I was 13 years old? —Becca Blasdel

A Gift From Oprah To You

Charcuterie boards are the best; I mean who doesn’t love a nice meat and cheese platter? If you’re not a fromage et saucisson DJ yourself, why not have Oprah’s favorite charcuterie board delivered right to you? You’ll be the talk of the town thanks to its smorgasbord of its 35 artisan cheeses, meats, dried fruits, nuts, chocolates, olives, and more. After consuming this cheeseboard, I was (no joke) dreaming about it for weeks… maybe I still am.—Becca Sax

The sunscreen stick that saved my face from the Sayulita sun

Yes I did just go to Mexico; thank you for noticing my peeling skin tan. If you knew me as a southern California teen, you’d think I was made of leather by now, but I changed my tune pretty early on in my life, and am now a card carrying member of the “SPF Everyday Club.” Thankfully, my face and neck were saved from the intense burn I got on day 1 of my Mexican vacation, thanks in no small part to this invisible sunscreen stick from Live Tinted that I started slathering everywhere once I started to turn pink. Please pray for my shoulders, but at least my forehead will be wrinkle-free for decades to come. —Becca Blasdel

See you next month. Oh, and don’t forget: Mother’s Day is in two weeks (so cop a present).

