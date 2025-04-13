‘April Theory’ Is Helping People Get a Fresh Start in Love

It seems that every month has its own theory. March is known as a breakup month, while October is often touted as a time for life-altering events.

But what about April?

Well, if you scroll for longer than a few minutes on TikTok, you’ll likely stumble across a video or two about April Theory, like this viral one.

What is the April Theory?

Basically, the theory suggests that April is a time for new, positive beginnings. If March is the month to dump your toxic ex, April is dedicated to getting back out there and finding genuine connections.

According to Angelika Koch, Relationship and Breakup Expert at Taimi, the fully inclusive LGBTQ+ dating app, April tends to feel like a fresh start for love.

“People feel more optimistic about love in April because their seasonal depression has started to fade due to the increased amount of sunlight, and the environment becomes more welcoming as flowers bloom and life comes back into nature,” she explained.

“Seasonal change absolutely impacts our behavior and the decisions we make,” Koch continued. “During darker months, people tend to stay indoors and struggle with their mental health, while during lighter months, they tend to be more open, happier, and enjoy life.”

This optimism can fuel our desire for connection, as well as our actions toward building them. I don’t know about you, but I feel much more confident when I have a positive attitude. As the temperatures warm and I spend more time outside, I feel inspired to meet new people and explore new opportunities—whereas during the winter, I just want to hibernate in my solitude.

“There is a lot of truth to the April theory,” Koch confirmed. “Especially because March is a time of transition, April becomes a month of possibility. Possibility welcomes new opportunities like love.”