April’s First PlayStation Plus Addition is a Challenging Soulslike

Although the official announcement won’t arrive until next week, an early leak has revealed the first piece of the April 2026 PlayStation Plus lineup.

Lords of the Fallen is Coming to PlayStation Plus in April

Screenshot: CI Games

The official announcement for the April 2026 PlayStation Plus games is expected to arrive on Wednesday, April 1, but fans can get a sneak peek a little early thanks to a leak. The information comes from Dealabs’ billbil-kun, who has a consistent and accurate track record for revealing the PS Plus games early.

Videos by VICE

According to billbil-kun, 2023’s Lords of the Fallen is being added to PlayStation Plus in a few weeks. The soulslike will hit the subscription service and be available to claim from April 7 through May 5, 2026. The game should be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential, Extra, or Premium tiers.

At this point, the source did not have any additional information about what the rest of the April lineup will include. Fans should definitely check back in the coming days for more leaks and for the official announcement when it arrives.

For those who missed the game’s original release a few years ago, Lords of the Fallen is a soulslike from Hexworks and published by CI Games. Although recent reviews are mixed, the game still holds the Mostly Positive ranking on Steam. The game had a bit of a rough launch with some unfortunate performance issues, but there have been many patches since then and it runs much more smoothly now. The latest major update, 2.5, arrived at the end of 2025 and made some major changes to increase the speed of combat, make boss fights deadlier, and add the new veteran mode.

New players should keep in mind that the Veteran mode is definitely intended for players who have already mastered the base game and are looking for a greater challenge.

Lords of the Fallen is a successor and reboot to 2014’s game with the same title, but players definitely don’t have to have any experience with the original to jump into this version. Lords of the Fallen 2 is expected to drop later in 2026, so this is a great opportunity for PlayStation players to check out what the franchise has to offer or to revisit it before the next installment arrives.

Lords of the Fallen is available now for PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles. The game has not officially been confirmed for PlayStation Plus at this time.