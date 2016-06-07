Aqib Talib Reportedly Told People He Accidentally Shot Himself

On Sunday morning in Dallas, Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib suffered a gunshot wound in his right leg. The bullet entered his thigh and exited through his calf and he spent two nights in the hospital recovering from the wound. There has been a bit of mystery brewing about how, and where, it happened, but Talib told Dallas police he was in a park early Sunday morning when he was shot around 3:40 AM and was too intoxicated to remember anything else.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Talib was in a Dallas strip club and was shot during a fight. A source, who says he “was aware of the ruckus inside V Live involving the NFL star,” provided video of the incident where you can hear four gunshots and see very little else. Two other people were shot there, but Talib never appears in the video. Police are investigating whether he was involved.

Now word comes, specifically from 9News’s Mike Klis, that Talib has told those close to him that he accidentally shot himself, which doesn’t quite jibe with his earlier story of being too drunk to remember. It’s a good bet that Talib is worried about criminal and league punishment and that’s why the details are so fuzzy. Talib was previously involved in a shooting incident in March 2011, when he allegedly fired a gun at his sister’s boyfriend. He later had the aggravated assault charges dropped.

As a result of the injuries, however, Talib will miss the rest of Broncos off-season workouts. Denver OTAs wrap up on June 16, and according to Klis, Talib could take six to eight weeks to recover, which would peg his return somewhere between the start of training camp or the first preseason game on August 11th. He also missed the Broncos trip to the White House on Monday.