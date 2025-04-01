Aquarius, April 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For creative, eccentric, and bold Aquarius: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of April.

The waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet, Uranus, begin the month of April in a potent conjunction under Taurus. This lunar phase encourages planning and preparation. Your ruling planet prioritizes innovation, creativity, and rebellion. Considering this alignment’s placement in stubbornly willful Taurus, all cosmic signs point to an upcoming opportunity to swim against the tide. Going against what others expect of you can be a challenge. But it can also be an exhilarating thrill. Indeed, the stars seem to be ushering you onto a different life path. Don’t let what other people are doing on their life paths distract you from your journey.

Cosmic good fortune continues into April 4 when your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with both Saturn and Mars. Both of the latter planets increase motivation by heightening our diligence and passion, respectively. Whatever obstacles come from taking this turn against the tide, the stars seem to be backing you up, Aquarius. Proceed courageously, and have faith in your ability to deal with whatever hardships you may or may not encounter. With so many positive celestial signs to consider, it appears as though you have a green light to stay the course. A sextile between Uranus and the waxing gibbous Moon reinforces this positivity.

By April 7, the cosmos undergoes a serious shift as Mercury returns direct. Over the past several weeks, this nearby planet’s retrograde period has been muddying communicative pathways and creating unexpected mishaps and shake-ups in areas of technology and travel. This chaotic celestial period is coming to a close. So, the road will likely feel a bit smoother moving forward. The transition might not be instantaneous. Nevertheless, it will be happening. If you were waiting to make major decisions until Mercury retrograde was over, now would be a good time to start revisiting your options. Allow the mental fog to dissipate on its own time.

The day after Mercury returns direct, Uranus forms a favorable sextile with Venus retrograde while it locks into a square with the waxing gibbous Moon. First, the positive aspect between Venus retrograde and Uranus. An alignment like this has the potential to conjure new ideas about how to approach your romantic and financial relationships. Just because other people do something one way doesn’t mean you have to follow suit. If the stars are telling you anything this month, it’s to not be afraid of marching to the beat of your own drum. These circumstances are no exception. Keep an open mind, sure. But allow that openness to apply to you, too. You are better equipped to navigate this hurdle than you might think.

Of course, doing so might require you to give up parts of yourself that you found comfortable or stabilizing. Remember, Aquarius: familiarity does not always equate to being beneficial. As the square deepens between Uranus and the waxing gibbous Moon, the stars urge you to release old ideas, behaviors, or connections. Positivity awaits soon after as the Moon moves into a far more harmonious trine with your ruling planet. If you can push past the initial discomfort, happiness will be quick to follow. All it takes is that first, scary step.

April 13 will be another particularly potent day in the cosmos as Venus returns direct on the same day that the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Libra. When retrograde, Venus made it more difficult to think about matters of the heart and wallet clearly. Our senses of self also suffered. Now that our planetary neighbor is resuming its usual orbital path, these areas of our lives will begin to ease. Capitalize on this newfound confidence while it’s here, stargazer. No one is more qualified to determine what you do with these finite resources than you. Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself and what you want.

A week later, on April 20, the last-quarter Moon enters your celestial domain as it forms a fortuitous trine with your ruling planet. That same day, Venus and Uranus form another positive sextile. This bountiful cosmic blessing lends itself to a smoother transition from the full Moon’s hustle-and-bustle energy to the slow, recalibrating, and recharging period of the dark Moon. As someone who is constantly trying to be at the front of the pack, blazing the trails, it can be difficult to know when to fall back and follow someone else’s lead. But right now, the cosmos seems to be pushing you to do just that. Let someone else call the shots for a change, Aquarius. You might be surprised how much you appreciate the freedom that comes with shedding yourself of that heavy responsibility.

The new Moon reaches its darkest phase in Taurus on April 27. Under this homebody celestial domain that prioritizes material comfort and emotional stability, this new Moon sends out an urgent call to hunker down, tend to our most intimate environments, and take some time for yourself. Not everything you do in life has to have a trophy or some other shiny accolade on the other side of it. Sometimes, doing things that give your heart joy for the sheer sake of being joyful is enough. Committing to this mindset can be more challenging than we expect, Aquarius. Give yourself time to acclimate, fail, and re-acclimate again to this idea.

Your cosmic forecast for April ends like it began: with a potent conjunction of the waxing crescent Moon with your ruling planet, Uranus. By this point, you will have had a few days to rest under the restorative shadow of the new Moon. Under this fleeting but powerful conjunction, the stars redirect your focus on the road ahead. The past several weeks have been full of rich opportunities to learn, adjust, and grow. As we look ahead into the following month, now is an excellent time to start planning your goals for May. What do you hope to accomplish? What have you already achieved? How many ways can you get from point A to point B and, most importantly, which route keeps you the most in line with your goals, beliefs, and values?

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aquarius! See you next month.