Aquarius, February 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For creative, eccentric, and bold Aquarius: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of February.

Uranus maintains its position in Taurus this month. Alone, your ruling planet governs rebellious spirits, innovative mentalities, and status quo-defying perspectives. Paired with Taurus’ determined energy, this alignment promises to beget long-lasting change. However, Uranus’ placement in Taurus also poses the risk of letting your stubborn streak get the best of you. To avoid potential pitfalls from headstrong naivete, take care to engage in plenty of self-reflection and analysis. Some progress requires leaps of faith. That’s true. But you can decrease the likelihood of that blind leap ending badly by having a game plan for what you want to do once you land. What’s the point of wandering aimlessly?

The cosmos helps shift expansive, prosperous energy outward on February 4 when Jupiter retrograde returns direct in Gemini. This planetary shift helps translate internal changes to the outside world. Personal evolution doesn’t necessarily need to concern itself with society or other external facets of life. But it certainly doesn’t hurt. A conjunction between the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet locking into place the next day, February 5, helps focus your mental energy on planning and preparing for what’s ahead. Proper preparation makes navigating uncharted territory far easier, stargazer.

The following week, your ruling planet forms a challenging square with Mercury. February 10 ushers in this particular alignment, which is more tumultuous in nature than pleasant. A negative aspect between rebellious Uranus and communicative Mercury signals toward conflict within areas of tradition, routine, and expectations. The sooner you acclimate to the consequences of pushing back against the status quo, the less scary it will be. People are often afraid of what they don’t fully understand. For someone as eccentric and trail-blazing as you, this incomprehensible idea can sometimes be your very being. Allow yourself to feel the hurt that can come with people’s unwillingness to accept you. But save room to celebrate and honor those who are (including you).

Uranus and the Sun form the same aspect two days later, on February 12. Indecisiveness or anxiety might become more prevalent under the influence of this cosmic alignment. This is because the Sun governs our ego and sense of purpose. Meanwhile, Uranus invites chaos and upheaval. There’s a very good possibility that these changes will be for the better, considering the alignments in your forecast later in the month. Nevertheless, that doesn’t make the initial discomfort any less jarring.

On February 12, the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Leo. This particular placement suggests a greater sense of self-awareness and purpose. Allow this energy to bolster you. But be careful you don’t use it to bowl others over. Leo’s governance over friendships and social standing means that this full Moon could be an ideal time for deepening platonic but meaningful relationships. However, this energy could also manifest as pride or vanity. Try to keep your “main character energy” in check. There’s nothing wrong with being sure of yourself. But problems will arise when you use that confidence to bring others down.

Notably, this full Moon forms a direct opposition to Mercury and a tumultuous square with your ruling planet. The celestial standoff between the Moon and Mercury increases the likelihood of miscommunications and misunderstandings. The stars encourage you to take a moment of reflection before setting on taking something personal. More often than not, things are less dire than they seem. The square between the Moon and Uranus is also a significant alignment, ushering in feelings of discontentment and, in more serious cases, oppression. Hold tightly to these feelings. The real danger is when your complacency successfully tempts you to go along with ideas, beliefs, or behaviors that directly contradict your inner values. You have to fight for something.

The Moon offers a more positive influence on February 14, when the waning gibbous forms a harmonious trine with Uranus. Sometimes, fighting for what you believe in means walking away or releasing what you don’t. As this lunar phase calls us to release and let go of undue pressures and burdens, Uranus emboldens us to do what feels right, even if it might disappoint some people in the process. If your method of keeping the peace means creating your own inner turmoil, then how effective could your technique really be?

On February 24, Mars retrograde returns to its direct motion in Cancer. This fiery planet’s retrograde period has been zapping motivation, conjuring obstacles, and stalling progress for the past several weeks. Now that this planet is returning to its normal path, energy increases. Asserting yourself becomes less arduous. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here, Aquarius. Speak your truth. Not only do you honor yourself in doing so, but you also inspire others to do the same.

This celestial occurrence coincides with another auspicious trine between Uranus and, this time, a waning gibbous Moon. This cosmic alignment revisits the energy presented by this same alignment days earlier. Consider this a second chance to practice following your truth. If the last time was successful, then this should be an easy follow-up. But on the off chance you weren’t able to abide by your values the way you wanted, the cosmos is offering you a chance to redeem yourself. In either case, you will leave this situation wiser for your efforts.

We end the month under a new Moon in Pisces. This dark lunar phase is the most restorative, restful part of the Moon’s monthly cycle. Avoid taking on new responsibilities or tasks whenever possible. Listen to your body and respond to its emotional or physical cues to take a break. Pisces boasts a particularly intuitive cosmic energy. It’s up to you whether you let this sensitivity guide you or commandeer you.

Even the biggest emotions you’ve ever experienced will one day pass. Try not to give into the temptation to prescribe these feelings greater significance than they deserve. Closure and peace don’t always come with a dramatic, fiery conflict. More often than not, closure looks like two souls slowly drifting apart from one another. The more time that passes between your initial departure, the easier this process will become.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aquarius! See you next month.