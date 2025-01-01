Aquarius, January 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For creative, eccentric, and bold Aquarius: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of January.

The first month of the new year is dominated by several planetary retrogrades, one of which is your ruling planet, Uranus, in Taurus. As the only sign in the Zodiac governed by Uranus, you tend to feel the effects of this faraway planet’s regressive period more strongly than others. After all, Uranus retrograde invites chaos, innovation, and rebellion, and what is your general temperament besides inspirationally creative and lovably chaotic? Your ruling planet guides you—and the rest of the Zodiac—toward the parts of yourself that you’ve kept hidden away for whatever reason. What goals have you written off as unattainable? Which personal attributes have you deemed unworthy of visibility? Under the ongoing influence of Uranus retrograde, now is an ideal time to revisit these values, Aquarius.

Mars and Jupiter retrograde present their own sets of benefits and challenges. Like Mercury retrograde, Mars retrograde tends to affect our day-to-day plans and progress. Unexpected mishaps or delays are more likely to occur. Meanwhile, motivation decreases, and energy levels wane. Not only does this celestial period make it more likely to run into unforeseen hurdles. But it also makes it more difficult to muster the energy to tend to these problems. On the plus side, Mars retrograde can point out future problems via these smaller, more manageable issues, saving you from greater headaches later on.

Finally, Jupiter retrograde’s ongoing influence from Gemini helps promote new ideas, perspectives, and beliefs. When direct, Jupiter helps push us toward expansion, prosperity, and good fortune. When direct, this massive planet calls us to find these things within ourselves. This celestial period is the perfect opportunity to reconsider how you find and establish your self-worth. If it isn’t coming from within you, then it’s liable to vanish at a moment’s notice. Ground your values internally, and your world stabilizes.

Your sign begins the year with the arrival of the waxing crescent Moon in your celestial domain. The Moon joins Ceres, Pluto, and Venus, the last of which will be making its way out from under your sign shortly. For now, the presence of the waxing crescent Moon alongside Pluto and Ceres suggests a cosmic call to find better ways to empower yourself and others. How do you expect to accomplish your goals or build a stronger community if you don’t? Rather than focusing on collecting accolades and experiences, try diving deeper into what you have on your plate right now. Quality over quantity.

Tensions that begin under a square between your ruling planet and the waxing crescent Moon on January 3 begin to ease later in the week. This celestial series of events with a conjunction between Uranus and the Moon on January 9. As the lunar phase pushes you further down your life path, your retrograde ruling planet helps keep your mind open to the possibility of being surprised. Maybe your purpose in life isn’t what you anticipated. Wouldn’t you rather know now than continue pursuing a direction that doesn’t suit you? As discomforting as these revelations might be, the sooner you start taking this experience as the cosmic blessing that it is, the sooner you can start reaping the rewards of this arduous situation.

January 13 will be a particularly potent day, cosmically speaking, as the full Moon reaches its peak phase under Cancer. Full Moons are already strong celestial events on their own. But the Moon’s placement in its native Zodiac sign increases its effects, heightening emotions and sharpening intuition. This type of clarity can be and often is incredibly useful. But it can also be disconcerting if the revelations presented to you aren’t ones you were ready to acknowledge. Stay curious, but stay cautious, too, Aquarius. Even changes that are positive in the long run can feel overwhelmingly negative in the beginning.

On the same day that the full Moon reaches the height of its lunar cycle, your ruling planet forms an auspicious trine with the Sun in your sign. This is an emboldening alignment that encourages you to take control over your happiness. There is a notable difference between establishing your worth and satisfaction from within and actively seeking it out in other people and experiences. It might feel like you’re doing the same amount of work, but the effects are drastically different. Once you achieve inner contentment, the external accolades and achievements can be pleasant but not life-altering bonuses.

Aquarius season begins to settle in around January 19 as the Sun makes its trek from Capricorn to your celestial domain. Not long after, on January 23, Uranus forms a harmonious trine with Mercury. With the ego-driven Sun in your ruling domain, the entire Zodiac will experience an energy shift toward trend-setting, rule-breaking, and creative thinking. Mercury’s positive alignment with your ruling planet reinforces this push toward innovation and inspiration. This will help you better determine how to make your dreams a reality. Lean on your instincts, Aquarius. They’ve gotten you this far. What’s the point in questioning them now? You are better equipped for this challenge than you realize.

The final days of January will be a time of tremendous flux for you, in particular, stargazer. First, Mercury enters your celestial domain on January 28, boosting intellectual and communicative abilities. The next day, the new Moon enters your sign, calling you to rest and recharge. Now is the time for brainstorming, vision boarding, and generally laying the groundwork for your next steps forward. Without this crucial planning period, you’re likely to undermine all the progress you’ve made thus far. You owe it to yourself to make sure you’re moving ahead as well-informed and well-prepared as you can be.

Finally, your ruling planet turns direct on January 30. As Uranus’ chaotic energy shifts back outward, this faraway planet will highlight external areas in your life that could use a healthy dose of rebellion. What standards or traditions deserve a second look? Are you living your life by guidelines that don’t suit you? This isn’t necessarily an invitation to start shoving back against everything and everyone. But it is a cosmic green light to give in to your skeptical side. With one month of the new year down, now is an excellent chance to assess your progress and see whether any adjustments are needed.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aquarius! See you next month.