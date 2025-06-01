Aquarius, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For creative, eccentric, and bold Aquarius: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of June.

The month of June is dominated by Pluto retrograde, a faraway but potent celestial period that invites significant transformation, shifts in perspectives, and changes to power dynamics. Notably, this lengthy retrograde takes place under your sign, increasing its tangible effects on your daily life. Your native domain is a highly creative and eccentric one, Aquarius. You have always marched to the beat of your own drum, and your personal metamorphoses will be no different. Resist the urge to look elsewhere for a rubric to follow. There is no trail in front of you until you blaze it yourself. There is no blueprint until you draw it. This is your path to chart.

Accept this for the cosmic blessing that it truly is, stargazer. Holding the weight of your future in your hands is a delicate responsibility that can come with its fair share of stress and tribulations. But would you want anybody else at the helm of your own ship? Free will can be burdensome, but it is inherently beneficial.

Before you can undergo significant change, you must first assess what should and should not stick around. The first of the month offers plenty of opportunities to determine whether you’re making good progress or need to shift directions. First, a conjunction of Venus and Chiron brings past mistakes in love and finances to the front of mind. As uncomfortable as these memories might be, these negative feelings have the potential to help you avoid future mistakes in the future. It might be time to let go of old habits and behaviors in these areas of life, Aquarius. A coinciding square between the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet, Uranus, hints at an inability or unwillingness to heed the cosmos’ call. You can drag your heels all you want, but the cosmos will come out the victor every time.

Conflict continues through the following week when your ruling planet forms an even more confrontational opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon. Celestial standoffs invite us to find balance between opposites in our lives: rest and action, bravery and caution, and so on. Once again, the stars urge you to reconsider what prosperity looks like for you. What used to work for you in the past might not be as helpful these days, and that’s okay. As you change, so do your needs. It’s all part of the process. Uranus’ propensity for feelings of chaos and instability is liable to make things feel a little wonky right now. You’ll exit these choppy waters soon enough. Just make sure you’re holding tightly to your boat in the meantime.

The full Moon reaches its most powerful phase in Sagittarius on June 11, opening the door for making tremendous progress in personal and professional ambitions. Sagittarius is a celestial domain that prioritizes principles and goal-setting. Allow the glow of the full Moon to guide you forward. A full Moon in Sagittarius is a great time for taking small but meaningful steps toward accomplishing your dreams. Stop waiting for the opportunity to make a big, grand gesture and accept the help of a series of tiny but effective actions instead. Releasing these expectations will become easier around June 14, when the waning gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain. This lunar phase encourages finality and closure, helping open our eyes to the logic of releasing even our most familiar and comforting burdens.

However, don’t rest on your laurels too quickly. A square between Uranus and Mars on June 15, followed closely by a square between your ruling planet and the waning gibbous Moon on June 16, warns of conflict ahead. The first alignment places two parts of ourselves at odds with one another: the desire to feel stable and the desire to explore, act, and assert one’s dominance over the world. Maintaining this balance is a lifelong endeavor, Aquarius. The middle of June is simply another opportunity to focus on this equilibrium a little more closely. Pay attention to the sticky wheels. What are your hesitations trying to tell you about your level of preparedness and your control over your anxieties?

The Sun’s transition into Cancer on June 21 marks the beginning of a new celestial season that celebrates sensitivity, intuition, and empathy. As an ultra-independent air sign, not all of these traits are necessarily on your list of strengths. Intuition? Sure. Sensitivity? To an extent. Empathy comes a little harder as you struggle to sympathize with those who you feel aren’t utilizing every resource they have at their disposal.

You take great pride in being able to make do with very little. It can be difficult for you to reconcile when others lead a different life path than you. But remember, Aquarius: you are not them, and they are not you. A square between the Sun and Saturn on June 22 offers a not-so-subtle reminder from the cosmos that it doesn’t always have to be “your way or the highway.” The stars urge you not to underestimate your ability to learn and grow from others.

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Cancer on June 25. This month’s dark Moon’s placement in its native celestial domain increases its effects on our daily lives. It pumps the brakes and urges us to take a second to breathe, regroup, and refocus. Avoid taking on additional responsibilities and obligations. (That includes the burdens of others, as suggested by the previous days’ square of Sun and Saturn.) Focus on what’s on your plate right now. Be careful not to get so caught up judging the state of your neighbor’s lawn that you forget to water your own grass, Aquarius.

Your ruling planet’s favorable sextile with Mercury locks into place the next day, increasing mental clarity and expressive power. Use this to your advantage by enforcing boundaries with your words and actions. Stepping away from obligations without warning can be problematic. Communicating your needs and then stepping away is sometimes critical to maintaining your overall well-being. But you can’t forget the communication part.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aquarius! See you next month.