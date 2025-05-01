Aquarius, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For creative, eccentric, and bold Aquarius: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of May.

This month ushers in Pluto retrograde, a months-long period where the dwarf planet of the dark and subconscious adopts a backward orbital pattern. When direct, Pluto typically rules over the hidden parts of ourselves: the wishes, ideas, and behaviors that we suppress around others out of fear or shame. This faraway celestial body also influences areas of life that are opaque or mysterious, like death, rebirth, and transformation. These processes in their purest, rawest form often confound us. As Pluto retrograde forces us to look for these types of changes within ourselves, the confusion only worsens. Leaving any current state of reality can be jarring. But then again, so can discovering that you’ve been living a life that dishonors your values.

Simply put, Pluto retrograde is an ideal time for accepting shifts in mindset and society as a whole. These two consciousnesses, individual and collective, are in a constant state of push and pull with one another. If there’s anything unsavory in one, it will likely spill into the other, and vice versa. A square between the waxing gibbous Moon and Uranus the day after Pluto retrograde begins, May 5, suggests some initial tension as the effects of this celestial period begin to take hold. Knowing how to proceed with these new perspectives can be tricky at first. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

One week later, the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Scorpio. While full Moons are always intense celestial experiences, this month’s Scorpio placement signals that it will be especially intense. Scorpio’s celestial domain heightens emotional awareness of power flow and dynamics. Under the revealing glow of the full Moon, the stars invite you to evaluate the relationships in your life. Do they feel balanced, or is one side pulling all the weight? Your perception will be at its sharpest during this month’s full Moon phase, so make sure that your eyes are open and you’re paying attention.

An opposition of Uranus to the waning gibbous Moon on May 13 further emphasizes the need to let go of unbalanced or toxic behaviors. The Moon will still be nearly full at this point, but its move toward the waning gibbous phase starts shifting our focus toward resolution and closure. The standoff with chaotic Uranus suggests that you might not have anticipated what the ending of this particular chapter would look like. However, that’s no reason to drag your heels and avoid the inevitable, Scorpio. When it comes to closure, sometimes, we have to make do with very little. It’s up to you to find inner peace about your circumstances, not the circumstances themselves.

The Sun conjoins with Uranus on May 17, bringing with it an atmosphere of greater creativity and innovation. Now will be an ideal time for thinking outside of the box and coming up with new solutions to old problems. You might feel an insatiable urge to push against the status quo and blaze your own trail. For the most part, these are admirable desires. But be wary not to equate change with superiority. As exciting as these developments might be, they tend to lose their sparkle if you have to use others as stepping stones to actualize them. Rebellion doesn’t always have to mean burning bridges. There are ways to enact change gently, too, Aquarius.

These calm and collected metamorphoses continue the following day when the waning gibbous Moon enters Aquarius at the same time that it forms a fortuitous trine with your ruling planet. Once again, the stars invite you to look at behaviors, ideas, or even relationships that no longer serve you the way they once did. Perhaps they never did, stargazer, it just took some emotional and mental maturation to see them for what they were. In either case, it’s time to acknowledge your gratitude toward these elements of your life while accepting the fact that they have fulfilled their purpose. The universe operates in a constant state of ebb and flow. So do you. What seems like a never-ending valley will soon give way to an impending peak.

Gemini season begins on May 20 as the Sun transitions into this celestial domain. With the ego-driven Sun in this air-dominant sign, attributes like flexibility, versatility, and sociability reign supreme. Gemini season is a fantastic time for trying new things and experimentation. Leaning on your community for social support is another way to manifest this energy into something positive. Although you naturally tend to lean toward the eccentric, you tend to do so in an authoritative way. Gemini invites you to release that control and explore what it feels like to not know what to do next. Rather than chasing the different and unusual for social or personal gain, follow where your curiosities lead you. You don’t have to stay in that new headspace or destination forever. However, it would be wise to take a look around.

Four days later, on May 24, Mercury and Uranus conjoin. This cosmic combination stands to shake up daily routines and throw out new problems or dilemmas for you to solve. Communicative Mercury tends to control Uranus’ more chaotic tendencies. Conversely, Uranus’ innovative spirit bolsters the intellectual prowess of Mercury. All in all, this is an incredibly beneficial alignment. Now would be an excellent time to tackle new projects, try new things, or meet new people. A little bit of unpredictability can be a good thing, Aquarius. This celestial alignment certainly says as much.

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative point on May 27 in Gemini. Whereas the Sun in Gemini invites us to explore the outside world, the new Moon in Gemini invites us to explore our inner world. Take some time to reflect on how you express yourself to others and how you receive information from them in return. Consider how your flexibility or rigidity has helped or hurt your progress along your life path. Although energy might be low during this shadowy new Moon, it would be wise to start gathering your thoughts now so that the first steps are easier to take down the road.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aquarius! See you next month.