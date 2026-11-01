Aquarius, November 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

You’ve felt like the odd one out for most of your life, Aquarius. The kid with the weird hobbies, the teenager with opinions no one else had heard yet, the adult who still feels a half-step out of sync at office parties and family dinners. Somewhere along the way, you decided that was fine. You’d rather be different than fake, and you’ve built a wonderfully original life on that principle. Still, life on the outside gets lonely, even for someone who values independence as much as you do. This month, Uranus asks a question you might have been avoiding: who are your people, and have you let yourself find them?

Uranus has been retrograde in Gemini since September, and it stays that way all month.

Videos by VICE

Gemini is the sign of conversation, neighbors, siblings, and the everyday connections that make up a life. With your planet moving backward through it, you might find yourself thinking about the communities you’ve drifted away from or never quite joined. The friend group that faded after college. The neighbor you always mean to invite over. The online community where you used to post every day. Retrogrades are good for reconnecting, so let yourself reach back toward the people who once made you feel understood. Send the message. Go to the meetup you’ve bookmarked three times. Some of those threads are still there, waiting for you to pick them up.

You might also notice how hard you work to stay unattached. You keep a little distance from everyone, partly to protect your freedom and partly because closeness feels risky. That instinct has kept you from losing yourself in relationships that weren’t right for you. It has also kept some good people at arm’s length. The retrograde is a chance to look at that distance with fresh eyes. Freedom and belonging can coexist. You can have a crew and still be your own person.

Ask yourself who you’d call at two in the morning if something went wrong. If that list is shorter than you’d like, this month is a good time to start growing it, one coffee date or dinner invite at a time.

On the 24th, the Full Moon rises in Gemini, lighting up the same corner of the sky where Uranus is sitting.

Full Moons tie up loose ends, and this one could bring a conversation or a connection that makes you feel seen in a way you weren’t expecting. Maybe an old friend reaches out with exactly the right message. Maybe you meet someone at a random event who shares your very niche obsession. Maybe a sibling finally gets you. Keep your phone on and your mind open. When the moment comes, resist the urge to intellectualize it or keep it at a distance. Let it feel good.

You spend so much energy thinking about the big picture and the future of humanity that you sometimes forget how nice it is to be understood by one person sitting across the table from you. Soak that up.

The very next day, the Sun opposes Uranus, and things could get prickly. Oppositions pull in two directions, and this one might pit your need for independence against someone else’s expectations. With the holidays underway, it’s easy to picture this playing out at a family gathering. A relative asks when you’re going to settle down or get a “normal” job. Someone makes a comment about your politics, your partner, or your hair. You’ll feel the old outsider feelings bubbling up, along with the urge to either pick a fight or disappear early. Take a breath before you do either. You can stay for dessert, keep your sense of humor, and still leave on your own terms.

Here’s a thought to hold on to that day: the people who don’t understand you don’t get to define you. Some folks simply won’t be your people, and that’s okay. Their confusion says a lot about how small their world is and very little about your value. You don’t have to win them over, and you don’t have to cut them off. Be kind, be yourself, and save your energy for the folks who light you up.

If you need to step outside for some air, do it. If you need to text your chosen family from the bathroom, do that too. Plan a Friendsgiving with the people who get you, so you have something to look forward to after the family obligations wrap up.

The month closes with one of its most powerful moments. On the 29th, Uranus forms a trine with Pluto, which is currently moving through your sign.

This is a big one for you. Uranus brings innovation and surprise, and Pluto brings deep, lasting transformation, and with Pluto in Aquarius, that transformation is happening at the level of who you are. The trine lets these two energies work together smoothly. You might feel a surge of confidence in the very things that used to make you feel like an outsider. Your strange ideas start to look visionary. Your unusual path starts to look like the right one. People who once raised an eyebrow at you might come to you for advice. Let that confidence settle into your bones. You’ve been ahead of your time for years, and the world is starting to catch up.

You were never meant to fit in, Aquarius. You were meant to find the people who make room for you exactly as you are, and to make room for others in turn. This month invites you to reach out to the friends who get you, reconnect with the communities that fed your spirit, and stop assuming you’ll always be on the outside looking in. Your weirdness has always been a gift. Share it with people who appreciate it, and let them share theirs with you. You’ll find that belonging gives you a home base to come back to after every adventure, with your freedom fully intact.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aquarius! See you next month.