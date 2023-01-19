Aquarius Personality Traits: Everything You Need to Know

This year, Aquarius season runs from January 20, 2024, to February 18, 2024. Latin for “water” or “cup carrier,” Aquarius is a fixed air sign ruled by two planets: Saturn, the planet of time and tradition, and Uranus, the planet of unpredictability and innovation.

If you think Aquarius’s ruling planets sound contradictory… you’re right! Water bearers are full of contradictions. They’re nonconformist, but often want to blend into the crowd, avoiding unnecessary attention. They’re determined, even stubborn at times, but they’re also experimental and resist labels.

But Aquarians aren’t hard to figure out once you understand that they’ll never be what you expect. The sign of the future always keeps us guessing. This article might help you crack the code of your favorite Aquarius, or if you have your sun, moon, rising, or other placement in Aquarius, you could learn more about yourself. Let’s explore!

How to spot an Aquarius

The way an Aquarius dresses, thinks, and acts might make them seem peculiar, or cutting-edge. Aquarius is often referred to as the rebel of the zodiac by astrologers, but the water bearer typically resists labels: They might say something ironically like, “labels are for soup cans,” then give you their fax number.

Aquarius typically relishes in how unique they are, so if you notice someone beaming about standing out from the crowd, they may be a water bearer. But humanitarianism is another theme strongly associated with this intellectual air sign—so even though Aquarius can be contrarian, they are often the ones bringing people together. While typically quite avant-garde themselves, they appreciate pop culture as a uniting force.

You might see an Aquarius with a far off look on their face: they often seem like they are contemplating some great mystery, or like they are calculating a great equation in their mind. Associated with The Star card in the Tarot, Aquarius loves imagining and building a better future for the planet and all its inhabitants. People wish under stars, reach for them, tell stories about and under them, dance under them, and dream under them—the celestial, with its promise of hope and progress, is where Aquarius finds joy.

Aquarius and style

There are some Aquarians who will wear tie-dye with plaid. Others are punk, and many are ravers. Their favorite pajamas as a child probably glowed in the dark, and as an adult, neon and reflective clothing can still tickle their fancy. But many Aquarius fly under the radar with their clothing choices, too. It may have been an Aquarius who brought the first Patagonia vest to Silicon Valley—their cool attitude and authenticity can shine through in their fashion choices, which are more often than not effortless.

It may have been an Aquarius who brought the first Patagonia vest to Silicon Valley.

Aquarius is famously futuristic, so they often start trends, but unlike fellow air sign Libra, they may not intend to. That doesn’t mean they don’t take fashion seriously: Fashion is, after all, how we signal that we are part of certain movements, groups, or subcultures, and Aquarius’s social nature can be channeled through their choices in fashion—or anti-fashion.

Aquarius and communication

Air signs are famously social, which makes communication a big theme with them. Aquarius is the final air sign, which may inspire a finality to the way they express themselves. This quiet, sometimes short, and often profound way they communicate gives them an air of mystery. Gemini, the first air sign, is famously inquisitive, and Libra, the second, is famously collaborative, while Aquarius may be the most contemplative of the bunch: observing, pondering, and finally making a statement on the facts after some time.

If you’re getting to know an Aquarius and would like them to open up, sharing facts about science or history that you find interesting could be great icebreakers. Disseminating information, like pouring a glass of water from a large vessel, is part of the water bearer’s mission! They are sure to have an opinion on current events and can be passionately charged when talking about what’s going on in the news or on their timeline.

Aquarius and social media

Aquarius’s modern planetary ruler, Uranus, is the planet of technology, but it is also the planet of rebellion and disruption. The erraticness of Uranus can be destructive or destabilizing. It is likely that Aquarius has a strong opinion or stance on social media. If they do use social media, it is in a way that is intentional, satirical, or controlled.

While Uranus gives Aquarius a reputation for being futuristic, Aquarius’s traditional planetary ruler, Saturn, doesn’t want to be part of the crowd and longs for the past! The water bearer is skeptical of all that is trendy, social media included, and so it doesn’t fit in with the times. Unless they have a strong online community where they enjoy connecting with people, Aquarius can resent having to participate in online trends. If they didn’t have such strong ambitions to make a lasting impact on the world, they’d likely delete their online accounts.

Aquarius and community

Aquarius is a fixed sign, meaning they come in the middle of the season—in their case, winter. Fixity is all about endurance and management, and as a fixed air sign, Aquarius has a focus on humanitarianism: How can we all survive the winter, if not together? How can we, as people, get along with each other without destroying the planet? This question rattles in Aquarius’s mind, and their lives may be spent addressing this issue in some way or another. Bringing light to parts of the world that are often overlooked or unconsidered is part of the Aquarius role. Because there is an edge to Aquarius which can seem sarcastic and contrarian, a non-Aquarius may mistakenly think the water bearer feels pessimistic about the world’s future; however, the truth could be quite the opposite, as many Aquarius folks are hugely optimistic about humanity, even if they’re cynical about other things.

Aquarius and their emotions

Aquarius has a reputation for being robotic, cold, aloof, and distant, but these are all surface readings of the water bearer… they’re actually very complicated and emotional! In fact, they may even view emotions like they are magic powers—after all, what could be as destructive as jealousy, or as healing as love? So don’t mistake their cool expression for a lack of depth. The immature Aquarius may feel that showing their feelings could bring their downfall, as they may have seen friends or family betrayed after expressing their truth; however, the mature Aquarius is a master of timing and boundaries, and they know when to reveal themselves and when not to share. Astrologers regard water as the element of emotion, and as the “water carrier,” Aquarius’s life journey may be one focused on learning how to contain and carry all the feelings life throws our way.

The mature Aquarius is a master of timing and boundaries, and they know when to reveal themselves and when not to share.

There’s a hidden lightness and playfulness to Aquarius, too, delighting in life’s sensual pleasures: this side of them may be hidden to strangers, but it’s familiar to those who live with, or are very close to, a water bearer.

Aquarius and school

All of us, regardless of our zodiac signs, will at some point in our lives learn about teamwork and being in groups—and for many of us, this takes place in school, whether we are working on group projects, or figuring out where to sit in the cafeteria. For Aquarius, fitting in, teamwork, and collaboration may be issues highlighted in their life, and school could be one of the main stages. An Aquarius who drops out of school may be disappointed to find that lessons concerning working in a group still find them! And an Aquarius with an advanced degree may realize the lessons about teamwork never end, even in higher academia. Aquarius might be a loner and a rebel, but it can seem to them like the stars have conspired to make sure they bring posterboard to class for the group presentation. An earnest commitment to productive teamwork can take Aquarius far, even if it happens outside of the traditional academic system! Water bearers who commit to teamwork can go very far in life, and may end up enjoying being on a team very much!

Aquarius and work

Aquarius is famously aloof, but when it comes to their career, they can be quite intense! They want to transform the world and are often regarded as paradigm shifters in whatever industry they join. Aquarius is the archetypal inventor: The water bearer’s water jugs were a pivotal human innovation, and aqueducts and plumbing changed the world. Whatever an Aquarius does for a living, the legacy they leave behind may be one of brilliant innovation and change, both socially and technologically.

They might also have abrupt career changes in their lives. They have many interests and often dislike being stuck in one role. Aquarius can also be quite good at investigation and research, making jobs that focus on gathering and assessing information attractive to them. An Aquarius might dream of being a detective or spy as a child, and even grow up to fulfill that dream in some way. Becoming a historian or somehow discovering ancient secrets can make them feel like they’ve fulfilled their legacy. They can be known for finding the truth or speaking truth to power.

Aquarius and art

Being ruled by the planet of time, Saturn, Aquarius’s art can be very futuristic and influential. H.R. Giger’s “biomechanical” style typifies Aquarius’s forward-thinking, technological, machine-oriented aesthetic. Jules Verne is regarded as one of the founders of science fiction as a literary genre.

Jackson Pollock, the 20th-century abstract expressionist, transformed the art world with his drip painting technique, and before him was Edouard Manet, who is regarded as one of the most innovative artists of the 19th century. Both shook the art world and changed the frame of what was permissible in art because they were aware of painting’s position in history. Haters made them famous.

Aquarius artists can be controversial and defy expectations, and they often have something important to say about society. They may even defy expectations about what we think it means to be an Aquarius. Take for example Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes, a major figure of the emo scene, who is a double Aquarius who challenges the notion that Aquarians don’t understand feelings, or Norman Rockwell, whose art had such a great impact on society that we describe things that are wholesome—an unexpected word to use regarding edgy Aquarius—as “like a Norman Rockwell painting.” It just goes to show that you can’t jump to conclusions about this zodiac sign!

Aquarius art usually has a strong driving concept that is socially aware. Multimedia artist Yoko Ono shared a highly Aquarian message: “We can evolve rather than revolt, come together, rather than claim independence, and feel rather than think.” Oprah Winfrey may not be an artist in the traditional sense, but her approach to interviews and to the media has been hugely successful and influential. “You get a car! You get a car! You get a car!” And giving away cars to her studio audience typifies the socially minded bent of the water bearer. Did the recipients have to pay a hefty gift tax? Yes. But were audience members able to choose to receive cash instead if they didn’t want to pay the gift tax, and did Oprah think it was important to find audience members who genuinely needed cars? Yes to both. An Aquarius icon!

Aquarius and their spending

Money isn’t an object for the typical Aquarius… even if it is, they just don’t think about it that way! They have a very expansive way of relating to money. Water bearers don’t always believe in luck, but when it comes to cash, they feel in their heart that there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow waiting for them. They know there is always a solution to any financial matter, and that proper organization and planning can make dreams come true. They often become quite good at fundraising. They also typically enjoy budgeting, especially the aspect of it that involves creating plans and spreadsheets.

Aquarius at home and with family

When most people imagine Aquarius at home, they picture a computer room with LED lights on the wall and custom finishes on the keyboard. While technology-loving Aquarius might have an enviable den for playing video games or their archival VHS tape collection, there is a cozy side to the water bearer, too, that’s often overlooked. Aside from building their own computer, they may also enjoy building furniture, gardening, cooking, and spending time with loved ones. They might have a lot of plants or enjoy having an outdoor living space. They love being cozy: big comfy sofas, big comfy pajamas, big comfy beds. Truly, big comfy anything makes them smile. Their couch, where they read or watch movies, is their home’s centerpiece.

Big comfy anything makes Aquarius smile.

They have a chill demeanor which makes them easy to live with, but they might be quite stubborn, too. They’ll passively shrug along to suggestions of what to watch, eat for dinner, or play during board game night, until suddenly they have to have a certain kind of chips for a snack, and the evening must be interrupted to get them. But, they’re loving, sweet family members or housemates, who will give you plenty of personal space—but can have cozy, fun movie parties with you, too.

Aquarius and their daily routine

No one loves a life hack like the water bearer, but they generally don’t believe in shortcuts. They know hard work gets you far, and their daily routine supports them on their path to success. They stick to a schedule and are highly organized. While they seem so avant-garde in their identity and self-expression, Aquarius actually doesn’t steer too far from their comfort zone when it comes to their day-to-day habits.

Their perfect day would begin with them waking up to a Rube Goldberg machine that makes them breakfast, but this is rarely the case. Instead, they make a list of their priorities and get busy! When they have work to do, they can be hard to access, shut off from the world and focused like a mad scientist in the lab.

They love tried and true ways to get things done and to take care of themselves: they’d prefer to just do push-ups instead of trying out a new workout gadget… unless they invented it themselves, perhaps! They do like to know the scientific rationale behind anything that they participate in: they need to see the proof before they join the bandwagon. Their experimental bent, combined with their instinctual connection to their body’s rhythms, can give them an interest in alternative health practices like ice baths as well as traditional nutritional science and acupuncture.

If they were to join a gym, the shower and spa would be an important part of their ritual. They also would need to be comfortable and have their privacy. It’s possible that they think they’re too cool to be spotted in workout gear. They can be easily embarrassed.

How Aquarius has fun

They love puzzles and mysteries, so you might find them reading psychological thrillers or playing a computer game that challenges them intellectually. They are either the type of Aquarius that likes gaming online with a community, or they are the type of Aquarius who is into Jurassic technology with a nostalgia for video games of yore. It truly depends on which generation of Aquarius you’re talking about.

They are attracted to solo sports that can be done alongside other people, like skateboarding, rock climbing, or roller skating. They’ve been known to enjoy karaoke and improv performance. While they like to be in a crowd, they can get freaked out by group activities where they’re expected to behave in a certain way.

Getting involved with a group, whether it’s a local astrology circle or a community focused on a political cause, is something they may get a lot of satisfaction out of. Aquarius loves talking. And the shy ones love listening to people talk. Having a neighborhood group that can gather regularly and chat is fun enough for Aquarius. They might even join a book club. They want to talk about ideas and hear the ideas being discussed!

Aquarius and friendship

Since Aquarius likes socializing, they need to be around someone who’s not afraid to speak their mind. Blunt, hilarious, chatty types are their BFF. If you can start a conversation, Aquarius will keep it going. They will keep the inside joke going for decades if you let them, referencing things that happened ten years ago that somehow only get funnier with time.

Aquarius sticks around in their relationships, which span long periods of time. They don’t have too much time for new friends and might seem selective or fickle about who they allow into their circle. They enjoy mingling at parties with any and everyone, but true friendship is a virtue that Aquarius exalts! Being ruled by Saturn, the planet of time, Aquarius’s fondness for long-term relationships includes their friendships. However, Aquarius needs their privacy and individuality, which can be easily misunderstood.

They can be very busy and focused, and their plans can change on a whim. Aquarius appreciates a spontaneous hangout, which is easiest when they can just knock on your door because you live around the corner or down the hall. Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld’s eccentric and anti-elitist neighbor, would make sense as an Aquarius! Aquarius loves exploring their neighborhood, and they want friends who will go with them to local haunts like cafes, bars, and museums. They want to be around the crowd of regulars and like to go to places where they’ll bump into familiar faces. They like keeping up with local shows, gallery openings, and want to go with their friends.

Who Aquarius is attracted to

Aquarius is dramatic in their own way, and they need someone who can match their energy. They’re attracted to people with a dramatic flair who radiate uniqueness and charisma. They love to pair up with someone warm and inviting whose partnership is certain, clear, and consistent.

They’re happy around someone who is not afraid to make some noise! Aquarius likes to stand out, but they often can end up blending in because of their caution and resistance. They can feel attracted to people who make their presence loud and clear, especially if it’s because they’re so beautiful that they turn heads!

Aquarius knows what they don’t stand for. It’s easier for them to point out what’s wrong than what’s right. Those with integrity and heart can show Aquarius how to be proud of what they stand for. Instead of focusing on what they reject, Aquarius can find happiness with a partner that teaches them to celebrate what they allow. Aquarius can often feel left out or misunderstood, and someone with a natural, gentle sense of authority that also accepts and cares about them can get Aquarius to let their guard down.

Being in a relationship with an Aquarius

While Aquarius likes to have serious conversations about history and politics, and an intellectual connection is key, they need lightness and laughter in their life. They can feel the weight of the world, and having a good sense of humor is the secret to enjoying your time with Aquarius. Be ready to have discussions about books, movies, or local politics. Show an interest in their hobbies and interests, even if it’s not your thing! They’ll be happy to teach you about it.

Show an interest in their hobbies and interests, even if it’s not your thing! They’ll be happy to teach you about it.

The passion stays alive in the partnership through individual passions being nurtured. Aquarius is a very independent sign and likes to be an individual, and they’re attracted to those with a similar drive for individuality. They want to have their unique needs respected and will give you that same space to be yourself! Most Aquarius celebrities have kept their relationships out of their career but are not above getting into a relationship with a more notable or famous celebrity as a publicity stunt. Aquarius is attracted to clout, so play up your accomplishments.

Doing community-focused things together is a fantastic way to keep your intellectual connection with an Aquarius strong. As for romance, flirtatious banter is important, and love notes, sexy texts, and romantic whispers go a long way in keeping fanning the flames.

Getting ghosted by an Aquarius

Aquarius is a sign that is known for their cool detachment, but they look for enthusiasm in partnerships and clear signs of interest. If the relationship is too messy or unclear, Aquarius can be so cautious that they don’t even bother. To Aquarius, relationships should be so obviously simple. Maybe being less responsive, or as some people call it, “ghosting,” is a way that Aquarius can keep their relationships simple.

Any sign might ghost you if they feel you have crossed their boundaries, or simply if they are immature. If an Aquarius ghosts you, they might also be doing it to spare you an awkward conversation… or to spare themselves of it. Relationships that are undignified or embarrassing may be taboo to Aquarius. Folks think of Aquarius as being cold and aloof; however, Aquarius may project this aloofness or disinterested onto others as well, and they might ghost because they think the other person won’t care, they might assume ghosting won’t be hurtful, when that may not be the case.

Aquarius and travel

Aquarians have an adventurous spirit. Since they are often interested in technology, the planes, trains, and automobiles used to get from point A to point B may be especially compelling to them. They might romanticize having a long-distance relationship or having a pen pal far away that they can one day meet. Their relationships bring them to faraway destinations, and traveling somewhere to meet up with someone they know can inspire them to pack their bags!

The water bearer is independent and can be a loner; however, when it comes to experiencing a new place, they often love having someone to ooh and ahh with. They often enjoy having a travel buddy, whether it’s a friend from home who they can experience a new place with or a local tour guide who can show them around for a few days.

Something about travel and relationships may go hand in hand for Aquarius. Perhaps they’ve long dreamed of getting engaged to the love of their life right before boarding an airplane and being bumped to first class in celebration by the flight crew. Perhaps they frequently have thrilling romantic connections when they get out of town, or maybe something about getting out of their usual routine brings them big realizations about partnership in general.

Aquarians love to shop and experience beautiful places when they travel. They may enjoy sightseeing places where treaties were signed and where peace was made—for example, Versailles (gorgeous and the site of the Paris Peace Conference). They’ll be interested in knowing what art museums there are to see in whatever cities they travel to!

Aquarius and spirituality

Aquarius may have religious jewelry or other objects which they carry with them to connect with spirit. Even if they are not religious themselves, they may keep a religious item that belonged to a loved one near. Religious relics and artifacts may be especially intriguing to them.

Religious rules and laws may be especially interesting to them as well. Being ruled by Saturn, the planet of restriction, Aquarius can be interested in sacrificial acts like abstinence or fasting—if not in practice, then for their own research to understand spirituality and human nature more intimately.

Aquarius can dive deep into studying religious and spiritual history, which shapes their unique relationship to the divine. Saturnian signs love rules, and religions are filled with them. Let Aquarius tell you why those rules exist, they surely have some theories.