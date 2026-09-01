Aquarius, September 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Uranus has been direct all summer — firing outward, making contact, disrupting and illuminating, and doing the things your ruling planet does when it’s fully operational and aimed at the world. August was the month that came with a cost attached: the electricity you generate doesn’t stay contained, and the 28th made sure you understood what it looks like for the people it hits. September is a different kind of month. On the 10th, Uranus stations retrograde, and the whole direction of that energy turns inward. The disruptor gets directed at itself. Aquarius, you’ve spent most of the summer questioning everyone else’s assumptions. September is the month you turn that same capacity on your own.

For Aquarius, a Uranus retrograde is not unfamiliar territory — your ruling planet goes retrograde every year, and you’ve navigated it before. But the station itself, the exact moment of the turn, tends to feel like a gear catching. The week around the 10th has a particular quality: something that’s been moving forward hits a pause, a recalibration, a moment where the outward current reverses. You might notice it as a sudden interest in your own assumptions rather than everyone else’s, or as a desire to question something you’ve taken for granted for a while, or as a restlessness that doesn’t have an external target. That last one is Uranus retrograde asking where you direct the energy when there’s nowhere to aim it but inward.

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The same day Uranus stations retrograde, Mercury enters Libra and Venus enters Scorpio. The 10th is a loaded day — your ruling planet changing direction while two planets change signs simultaneously. The Mercury-into-Libra shift means thinking and communication take on a more relational, diplomatic quality for the rest of the month. The Venus-into-Scorpio shift means desire and connection get more intense and less willing to stay on the surface. For Aquarius, who prefers to operate in the realm of concepts rather than feelings, both of those sign changes are asking you to spend some time in messier territory than usual.

The New Moon in Virgo on the 11th lands the day after all of that, and it’s a useful grounding force. Virgo’s precise, discerning energy is actually compatible with Aquarius’s love of analysis — both signs appreciate a good system. The New Moon on the 11th is a good day to assess what specifically you want to examine during Uranus retrograde. Not in general. What specific assumption, habit of mind, or belief about how you operate would benefit from a Uranus-style disruption if you turned it on yourself?

Mercury trine Uranus retrograde on the 14th is the month’s most cooperative aspect for Aquarius — your ruling planet, freshly retrograde, receiving a harmonious contact from Mercury. This is original thinking applied inward rather than outward: an insight about your own patterns, a connection you make between two things in your own history that you hadn’t linked before. Aquarius at Mercury-Uranus is usually when the most inventive thinking happens. In September, the invention is self-directed. Write down what arrives. It’s telling you something about what Uranus retrograde is actually after.

Chiron retrograde re-enters Aries on the 18th, moving back from Taurus. Chiron in Aries is the wound around identity and agency — where self-direction got tangled with old pain, where freedom felt like it came at the cost of belonging. For Aquarius, who has always felt like an outsider and has usually converted that feeling into a point of pride rather than a wound, Chiron in Aries is the question underneath the pride: not I don’t need to belong but what happened the last time I tried? That’s not a question to answer quickly. It’s a question to sit with long enough that the honest answer has room to arrive.

Mercury sextile Jupiter on the 21st opens a favorable window — communication flows, thinking gets expansive, a conversation or idea connects better than expected. For Aquarius, Mercury sextile Jupiter is one of those days where the intellectual frequency you operate at actually reaches people rather than going over their heads. If there’s something you’ve been trying to articulate about where you’re headed or what you’ve been working through in September’s inward turn, the 21st is the day it becomes communicable.

The Full Moon in Aries on the 26th falls in the sign Chiron just re-entered, which gives the month’s emotional culmination a particular focus: identity, assertion, the self before it got shaped by everyone else’s expectations. For Aquarius, whose identity has always been constructed in opposition — not that, not conventional, not predictable — an Aries Full Moon is a prompt to ask what you’d be oriented toward if there were nothing to push against. Not a threat to the identity. An honest question about its contents.

Sun trine Uranus retrograde on the 28th closes the month with a cooperative contact between your ruling planet’s retrograde energy and the Sun in Libra. Something the inward turn surfaced gets illuminated. An insight you’ve been sitting with for most of the month becomes clear enough to do something with. For Aquarius, Sun trine Uranus is usually when the original idea becomes an actual plan — when the invention stops being just a thought and starts being something with a direction. The retrograde gave you the question. The 28th gives you something to move toward.

September is the month Uranus turns its lens around. Everything your ruling planet has been aiming outward all summer — the disruption, the original thinking, the refusal to accept the premise — gets pointed at the person doing the aiming. That’s not comfortable. For Aquarius, it’s also not optional. The most inventive version of you is the one that’s applied the same radical questioning to itself that it applies to everything else. September is the month you find out what that actually produces.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Aquarius! See you next month.