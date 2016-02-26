AraabMuzik Recovering in Hospital After Being Shot in Harlem

Photo courtesy the artist

Update [2/26/16, 6:21PM]: A representative for AraabMuzik said in a statement that the producer is expected to recover fully from the shooting. “Last night, AraabMuzik was shot in Harlem and the incident is currently under investigation by the NYPD,” the statement reads. “He is out of surgery and expected to make a full recovery. Out of respect for his privacy and legal issues around this matter, no further comments will be made at this time.”

Rhode Island-born DJ and producer AraabMuzik was shot and wounded on Thursday night in Harlem, according to the New York Daily News.



Videos by VICE

The 26-year-old producer, real name Abraham Orellana, was reportedly shot in the right arm and jaw inside the ProPark America parking garage on West 125th Street at around 7PM last night.

Orellana was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is said to be recovering.

According to unnamed sources quoted by the Daily News, two assailants approached Orellana’s car while he was behind the wheel and tricked him into thinking one of them had dropped something. The producer to began to roll down his window and shots were reportedly fired immediately afterwards.

Also at the scene was Orellana’s friend James Malloy, 32, who was shot in the right leg and is reportedly in a stable condition at St Luke’s Hospital.

In 2013, Orellana was shot in an attempted robbery in his hometown of Providence, RI.