Arab Winter: Syrian Refugees in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

Over the past year, images of dramatic sea crossings to Europe focused international attention on Syria’s refugee crisis. But the vast majority of those fleeing Syria’s civil war, including the most vulnerable, remain in the Middle East, living marginal existences with uncertain futures. More than one million of those Syrians are currently living in limbo in Lebanon, which now hosts more refugees per capita than any other country in the world.

When VICE News first met families in the Al Marj refugee camp over a year ago, many expressed their hope to return to Syria. A year later, we found them learning hard lessons in how they might survive in an exile that could last for many more years.

Videos by VICE

VICE News returns to a refugee camp in the eastern Lebanese city of Al Marj, where refugees are struggling to meet their own basic needs.

Watch “Freezing and Fighting for Aid: Syrian Refugees in Lebanon”