Arby’s Manager Accused of Giving Customer Herpes After Spitting in Food, According to Court Records

Never in my life have I ever wondered whether you could contract herpes from food, but a case involving an allegedly vengeful Arby’s manager in Oklahoma may end up providing an answer.

According to court documents and reporting from local Oklahoma news outlet KJRH, Amanda Hendricks, the 38-year-old manager of an Arby’s in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, is being charged after allegedly spitting into a customer’s sandwich at a drive-through window. Jennica Church was the customer on the receiving end of the allegedly be-spat sandwich, and she says that after eating it, she developed symptoms of oral herpes. She also claims that she tested positive for HSV-1, a.k.a. the herpes virus.

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Criminal charges were brought, and a civil lawsuit was filed.

Arby’s Manager Accused of Spitting in Customer’s Food Before Herpes Diagnosis, Court Records Say

The alleged herpes-tinged spitting happened on March 28 when Church ordered a four-for-$10 sandwich deal. Police say the security footage shows Hendricks preparing the sandwiches before lowering her head toward one, with saliva visibly falling from her mouth onto the sandwich meat. Investigators interviewed Hendricks, who allegedly admitted to the literally viral spitting, reportedly telling the cop that there was no point denying it because they already had the footage.

The lawsuit claims that Hendricks knowingly worked while in the midst of an active herpes outbreak that included visible lesions. Church alleges that she developed painful cold sores immediately after eating the sandwich and now lives in fear of transmitting the virus to her husband and children. She’s suing both Hendricks and Arby’s.

The lawsuit also raises an interesting question: how many layers of failure must occur before contaminated food reaches a customer? According to the lawsuit, other employees allegedly witnessed the incident and did nothing to stop it. Church’s attorney is arguing that the incident is part of a broader cultural issue within Arby’s itself.

Never would’ve imagined that there would one day be a lawsuit that questions the very heart and soul of Arby’s.