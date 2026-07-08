Love Comics? Go to London’s Best New Comics Festival

To invoke the famous Tumblr meme of the floating head that looks like one of those inflatable aliens from the 90s with a pair of binoculars glued to its face—which we also referenced when we announced the most recent issue of VICE magazine, THE NOT THE PHOTO ISSUE: “Looking at image s… ‘Yes! I love to see it’”. Who among us doesn’t? And in that same spirit, London just got a brand new comics festival, where there will be a veritable buffet of things you will love to see.

ARC is a four-day Contemporary Comics and Art festival in South East London organized by VICE magazine’s Comics Editor Tom Oldham, Lando of Decadence Comics, artist Miranda Smart, and Otto Press’s Peter Cline. From the 9th to the 12th of July, it brings together a specially curated line-up of over 100 of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art, and form-altering visual narrative the world has to offer. It kicks off with a series of exhibitions and panel discussions, followed by a two-day comics fair and, like all good things, ends with a free party.

Videos by VICE

JULY 9, 6pm: THE ‘MOTE’ EXHIBITION AT AMP GALLERY IN PECKHAM, curated by Joe Kessler and John Molesworth

More info here.

JULY 10, 10:30AM—6:30PM: A WHOLE DAY OF PANEL DISCUSSIONS AT THE HUB IN CAMBERWELL

International speakers curated by Dr Gareth Brookes and Miranda Smart. More info and tickets here.

JULY 11 & 12, 11AM—6PM (Saturday), 11AM—6PM (SUNDAY): comics fair at copeland park

Featuring Anna Haifisch, PEOW, Plastiboo, Hollow Press, Breakdown Press, Micheal D Kennedy, Leomi Sadler, Cram Books, Tom Gauld, DECADENCE, Leo Fox, The Mansion Press, Ben Wheatley and more. More info here.

JULY 11, 8pm: PARTY THAT COSTS ZERO POUNDS

Co-hosted with GOB NATION (a collective featuring Owen Williams and VICE comics artist Josephine M.K. Edwards). It’s free but there’ll be extremely limited entry to non exhibitors, so get down early if that’s you.

Full line-up for the weekend below. For more information, visit ARC London.

LINE-UP:

A Profound Waste of Time

A.T. Pratt

Abigail Rai / Zara Gee

Alex Taylor

Anaïs Sière

Andrés Magán / Peep Media

Anna Haifisch

Anna Readman

Antoine Orand

Anu Ambasna (CAMP!)

Arara x FAWW Gallery

Avery Hill Publishing

Babak Ganjei

Beam Press

Beingernst Enterprises

Ben Wheatley

Blue Funnel Books

Bobby Joseph

BOOKS

Brie Moreno

Breakdown Press

Broken Frontier ‘Six to Watch’

Camberwell Comic Club

Cameron Arthur

Claude TC

Clarice Tudor

Clio Isadora

Colossive Press

Cram Books

CROM

Dan Cox

Dan Byron (Manga Originals)

Dan White

Dark and Golden Books

Darren Cullen (Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives)

Dayeon Auh

DECADENCE

Donya Todd

Douglas Noble

Ed Cheverton

Ed Pinsent

Emil Friis Ernst

Elisa Terranera

Emilia McKenzie AKA Emix Regulus

Emma Roulette

Evin Collis

Ferry Gouw

Fraser Geesin

Fidèle éditions

Fidelia Schlegl

Francisco de la Mora

Fredde Lanka / Queer Youth Art Collective

Gareth A Hopkins

Gareth Brookes

George Manson

Glacier Bay Books

Gosh! Comics

Harry Deane Willmott

Henry McCausland

Hollow Press

Hugh Frost

Iglootree

Ilya

Isaac Lenkiewicz

Jade King

Jake Machen

Jesse Kay

Jim Hemmingfield

Joe Kessler

Joe Stone

Joekillick.Illustration

John Molesworth

John Riordan

John Powell-Jones

Joseph P Kelly

Josephine M. K. Edwards

Jul Quanouai

Julian Payne

Jumbo Press

Kayla Lui / 9010 Press

Kieran Rid / Tim Blann

King Louie’s Lab

Leo Fox

Leomi Sadler / Famicon Express

Liam Cobb

Lily Gould

Linnea Sterte

Lizzy Stewart

Lu Fraser

Lucinda Purkis

Lucy Sullivan

Mark Stafford

Martha Burgin

Matt Seneca

Max Huffman

Michael D. Kennedy

Mindless Ones

Miranda Smart

Molly Anne Stocks

Molly Colleen O’Connell

Myfanwy Tristram

Nadia Schlosser

NanaSometimesDraws

Nate Mcdonough

Necoco Studio

Niall Breen

Olivia Sullivan (ZEB.KO)

Omipalone Press

Otto Press

Owen D Pomery

PageMasters

Passage Books

Passe en Profondeur / Emilie Clarke

Paul Hatcher

Paul Ashley Brown

Patrick Wray

Peony Gent

Peow2

Perfect Angel Press

Periodical

Physical Interface

Plastiboo

Richard Short

Rin Edwards / Amelie Ryder-Potter

Rock & Roll Public Library

Roman Muradov / Jan Blum

Safron Isaac Robin

Sajan Rai

Sean Azzopardi

SelfMadeHero

Simon Harrison

SLCZF

Somnium Books

Sputnikat

Stathis Tsemberlidis

Stella Murphy / Bridget Meyne

Strange Attractor Press

Strangers Publishing / Adam Falp

Sylvia

The Gullet Magazine

The Half-Digested Boy

The Mansion Press

THREESIX

Toby Evans-Jesra / How To Catch A Pig

Tom Gauld

Tom Humberstone

Tom Jackson

TURNAROUND PUBLISHER SERVICES

Underground Kingdom Comix

Wai Wai Pang

Will Humberstone / Luke Stuart

Yu-Ching Chiu

ZEEL

Zine Freak

Zoe Taylor

2B Or Not 2B