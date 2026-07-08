Love Comics? Go to London’s Best New Comics Festival

To invoke the famous Tumblr meme of the floating head that looks like one of those inflatable aliens from the 90s with a pair of binoculars glued to its face—which we also referenced when we announced the most recent issue of VICE magazine, THE NOT THE PHOTO ISSUE: “Looking at image s… ‘Yes! I love to see it’”. Who among us doesn’t? And in that same spirit, London just got a brand new comics festival, where there will be a veritable buffet of things you will love to see.
ARC is a four-day Contemporary Comics and Art festival in South East London organized by VICE magazine’s Comics Editor Tom Oldham, Lando of Decadence Comics, artist Miranda Smart, and Otto Press’s Peter Cline. From the 9th to the 12th of July, it brings together a specially curated line-up of over 100 of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art, and form-altering visual narrative the world has to offer. It kicks off with a series of exhibitions and panel discussions, followed by a two-day comics fair and, like all good things, ends with a free party.
Videos by VICE
JULY 9, 6pm: THE ‘MOTE’ EXHIBITION AT AMP GALLERY IN PECKHAM, curated by Joe Kessler and John Molesworth
More info here.
JULY 10, 10:30AM—6:30PM: A WHOLE DAY OF PANEL DISCUSSIONS AT THE HUB IN CAMBERWELL
International speakers curated by Dr Gareth Brookes and Miranda Smart. More info and tickets here.
JULY 11 & 12, 11AM—6PM (Saturday), 11AM—6PM (SUNDAY): comics fair at copeland park
Featuring Anna Haifisch, PEOW, Plastiboo, Hollow Press, Breakdown Press, Micheal D Kennedy, Leomi Sadler, Cram Books, Tom Gauld, DECADENCE, Leo Fox, The Mansion Press, Ben Wheatley and more. More info here.
JULY 11, 8pm: PARTY THAT COSTS ZERO POUNDS
Co-hosted with GOB NATION (a collective featuring Owen Williams and VICE comics artist Josephine M.K. Edwards). It’s free but there’ll be extremely limited entry to non exhibitors, so get down early if that’s you.
Full line-up for the weekend below. For more information, visit ARC London.
LINE-UP:
A Profound Waste of Time
A.T. Pratt
Abigail Rai / Zara Gee
Alex Taylor
Anaïs Sière
Andrés Magán / Peep Media
Anna Haifisch
Anna Readman
Antoine Orand
Anu Ambasna (CAMP!)
Arara x FAWW Gallery
Avery Hill Publishing
Babak Ganjei
Beam Press
Beingernst Enterprises
Ben Wheatley
Blue Funnel Books
Bobby Joseph
BOOKS
Brie Moreno
Breakdown Press
Broken Frontier ‘Six to Watch’
Camberwell Comic Club
Cameron Arthur
Claude TC
Clarice Tudor
Clio Isadora
Colossive Press
Cram Books
CROM
Dan Cox
Dan Byron (Manga Originals)
Dan White
Dark and Golden Books
Darren Cullen (Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives)
Dayeon Auh
DECADENCE
Donya Todd
Douglas Noble
Ed Cheverton
Ed Pinsent
Emil Friis Ernst
Elisa Terranera
Emilia McKenzie AKA Emix Regulus
Emma Roulette
Evin Collis
Ferry Gouw
Fraser Geesin
Fidèle éditions
Fidelia Schlegl
Francisco de la Mora
Fredde Lanka / Queer Youth Art Collective
Gareth A Hopkins
Gareth Brookes
George Manson
Glacier Bay Books
Gosh! Comics
Harry Deane Willmott
Henry McCausland
Hollow Press
Hugh Frost
Iglootree
Ilya
Isaac Lenkiewicz
Jade King
Jake Machen
Jesse Kay
Jim Hemmingfield
Joe Kessler
Joe Stone
Joekillick.Illustration
John Molesworth
John Riordan
John Powell-Jones
Joseph P Kelly
Josephine M. K. Edwards
Jul Quanouai
Julian Payne
Jumbo Press
Kayla Lui / 9010 Press
Kieran Rid / Tim Blann
King Louie’s Lab
Leo Fox
Leomi Sadler / Famicon Express
Liam Cobb
Lily Gould
Linnea Sterte
Lizzy Stewart
Lu Fraser
Lucinda Purkis
Lucy Sullivan
Mark Stafford
Martha Burgin
Matt Seneca
Max Huffman
Michael D. Kennedy
Mindless Ones
Miranda Smart
Molly Anne Stocks
Molly Colleen O’Connell
Myfanwy Tristram
Nadia Schlosser
NanaSometimesDraws
Nate Mcdonough
Necoco Studio
Niall Breen
Olivia Sullivan (ZEB.KO)
Omipalone Press
Otto Press
Owen D Pomery
PageMasters
Passage Books
Passe en Profondeur / Emilie Clarke
Paul Hatcher
Paul Ashley Brown
Patrick Wray
Peony Gent
Peow2
Perfect Angel Press
Periodical
Physical Interface
Plastiboo
Richard Short
Rin Edwards / Amelie Ryder-Potter
Rock & Roll Public Library
Roman Muradov / Jan Blum
Safron Isaac Robin
Sajan Rai
Sean Azzopardi
SelfMadeHero
Simon Harrison
SLCZF
Somnium Books
Sputnikat
Stathis Tsemberlidis
Stella Murphy / Bridget Meyne
Strange Attractor Press
Strangers Publishing / Adam Falp
Sylvia
The Gullet Magazine
The Half-Digested Boy
The Mansion Press
THREESIX
Toby Evans-Jesra / How To Catch A Pig
Tom Gauld
Tom Humberstone
Tom Jackson
TURNAROUND PUBLISHER SERVICES
Underground Kingdom Comix
Wai Wai Pang
Will Humberstone / Luke Stuart
Yu-Ching Chiu
ZEEL
Zine Freak
Zoe Taylor
2B Or Not 2B